Millie Bobby Brown Knows Fans Are Interested In Her Personal Life. Why She’s Cut Back On Social Media Anyway
The Stranger Things star shares her thoughts on being in the public eye.
Netflix’s mega-hit Stranger Things catapulted its cast into superstardom, and now these actors are household names. Of course, Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most well-known among the young performers in the ensemble, and she’s grown a social media following of over 63 million. With this fame, a lot of interest in her personal life has come with it, and she knows it. However, the actress/producer explained why she has cut back on her social media use, and why she is trying to keep a lot of her private life private.
As we wait for Season 5 of Stranger Things and Millie Bobby Brown plans her wedding, she is also preparing to release her book Nineteen Steps in September, which is about her family history set in the 1940s. While opening up about this project, she also commented on being in the spotlight and trying to keep her personal life private. She told WWD:
While she doesn't often post about her personal life anymore, when Brown got engaged to Jake Bongiovi in April, she posted about the exciting news on Instagram with a sweet Taylor Swift lyric as the caption. Obviously, the internet had a lot of thoughts about the Stranger Things star’s engagement, and the opinions came at her from both positive and negative directions. This is a good example of while the 19-year-old actress does receive tons of love, there will always be critics online making rude comments.
As the article explains, and as you can see on Brown’s Instagram, her social media presence is made up of mostly pictures of dogs that are available for adoption and posts about her upcoming projects and collaborations, with an occasional post about Bongiovi here and there. She elaborated on her decision to not get too personal on social media, saying:
The older cast of Stranger Things has talked about how the popularity of the show has impacted their own careers, and Matthew Modine noted that the fame these kids have reached can be “devastating.” Brown has also been open over the years about the challenges of being on social media as she commented about haters who called her out for her looks when she was younger. However, despite its challenges, based on the Enola Holmes star’s most recent comments, it seems like she knows people are interested in her, she has a good handle on her fame, and she uses her social media to promote what she truly cares about, animals and her work.
At the moment, we don’t know when Season 5 of Stranger Things will be available. However, in the meantime, you can watch Millie Bobby Brown and the cast of the sci-fi smash with a Netflix subscription, and you’ll be able to get her book Nineteen Steps on September 12.
