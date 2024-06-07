After Slamming Baby Reindeer Portrayal, Alleged Real-Life Stalker Is Now Suing Netflix For Millions

Upon its release for those with a Netflix subscription, Baby Reindeer quickly became a sensation. Some have ranked the dark comedy as one of the best Netflix shows to binge, although it's sparked some controversy in the real world. Because after slamming Baby Reindeer's portrayal of her, the alleged real-life stalker is now suing Netflix for millions.

Fiona Harvey is the woman who claims Baby Reindeer was about her, and has taken umbrage with the portrayal of the antagonist Martha (Jessica Gunning). BBC reports that she's seeking over $170 million from Netflix for damages. Her case specifically cites the show's claim that she had been to prison for stalking.

For its part, Netflix is reportedly planning on fighting back legally. And while Harvey takes issue with Baby Reindeer, which is both written and starring Richard Gadd, his name wasn't included in the paperwork. Instead, it seems she's going to seek damages from media company itself.

Prior to filing this lawsuit, Fiona Harvey appeared with Piers Morgan for an on-camera interview to deny the portrayal of Martha in Baby Reindeer. A number of clips went viral and turned into memes on social media, which will likely result in more eyes paying attention to the ongoing legal situation.

The identity of Martha was a big mystery when the show got popular, although creator Richard Gadd discouraged fans from trying to find out her identity. But Ms. Harvey outed herself on television, making it clear she was eventually going to seek legal action. And with this report it's clear that she's followed through on that. Only time will tell how things shake out as the legal process takes its course.

Back in April a woman claiming to be Martha spoke out anonymously against the series via the Daily Mail. Then came the Piers Morgan interview, followed by this lawsuit against Netflix as a whole. Meanwhile, some fans are trying to figure out more shows like Baby Reindeer and how to watch them.

Netflix subscribers definitely responded shortly to the events of Baby Reindeer, which feature protagonist Donny being stalked by a woman, while also recounting his history of sexual assault by a man. The identities of both of those individuals became hot button topics, with fans misidentifying a man as Donny's abuser. And as such, one can assume that Fiona Harvey's lawsuit is going to have a ton of eyes on it.

Fans became obsessed with Baby Reindeer, thanks to its fascinating story and emotionally devastating twists and turns. While the lawsuit is an ongoing drama surrounding the series, there's also questions about what Richard Gadd might create as a follow-up project.

Baby Reindeer is streaming in its entirety now on Netflix. Additionally, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.