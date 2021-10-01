After The Gray Man, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Is Teaming With The Russo Brothers On Another Movie

Not unlike how the Duke of Hastings and Daphne’s love affair went aflame in Bridgerton, once Regé-Jean Page’s career in Hollywood was lit, it caught on like a wildfire. The Netflix series premiered less than a year ago, and yet the British actors is already working with some major players. Most recently, the actor worked with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and the Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the upcoming remake of The Gray Man , and he’s now signed on to work on another feature with the filmmakers.

Regé-Jean Page has signed on to executive produce and star an upcoming heist thriller alongside the Russo Brothers, per The Hollywood Reporter . We don’t know much about the project for the time being, but the original story comes from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley, who will also produce.

The Bridgerton actor wrapped his work on The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers back in late April, though filming for the production continued until late July . The movie stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling as former CIA colleagues. Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, who is sent to hunt down Gosling’s Court Gentry, who was betrayed by their common agency. Knives Out’s Ana de Armas and Alfre Woodard are also among the cast. The Gray Man was given a massive production budget, reportedly over $200 million , making it one of the most costly films for the streaming service.

While it sounds like Regé-Jean Page’s role in The Gray Man falls into a supporting role, he must have really hit it off with Joe and Anthony Russo now that he’s set towork with them again. The Russos directed The Gray Man, but have loads of producing jobs in the works, including Extraction 2 , starring Chris Hemsworth . They are also developing the live-action Hercules movie, among many other ventures following their achievement with Marvel with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame bringing together a decade of movie world building.

Aside from this new project and The Gray Man , Regé-Jean Page is starring in the Dungeons & Dragons movie with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant. The movie wrapped filming already as well, and it is set to come out in March 2023. Page is set to star in The Saint reboot for Paramount as well.

The 31-year-old actor is finding a lot of success nowadays, but to the heartbreak of Bridgerton fans, he will not be returning for the highly-anticipated second season of the Netflix series. Like the books the show is based on, the focus will shift to another love story, specifically Anthony Bridgerton's instead of Daphne's .

There are a lot of exciting projects headed Regé-Jean Page’s way, and his collaboration with none other than the Russo brothers on two projects brings some added confidence that he deserves his overnight fame.