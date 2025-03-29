After ‘Tickling’ Pete Davidson On Netflix Talk Show, Comedian Issues An Apology To Him

At this point, some might say that Pete Davidson’s dating history is somewhat legendary. Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale are just a few of the stars he’s been romantically involved with over the years. Many seem to be fascinated by it, including fellow comedian Luenell, who recently appeared alongside Davidson on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney (a 2025 TV schedule entry). During one particular segment, the actress appeared to run her hand up Davidson’s leg, and she’s now apologizing for what transpired.

The moment in question happened amid the March 26th installment of the talk show, which debuted as part of the 2025 Netflix schedule a few weeks ago. Before the blindfold segment, the 66-year-old veteran comedian notably questioned 31-year-old Pete Davidson about his dating history, making note of Kim K as well as his latest lady, model Elsie Hewitt. The Coming 2 America alum then suggested that Davidson take her out. And, sometime later, the aforementioned leg touch apparently occurred.

It was reasoned that the King of Staten Island star looked “uncomfortable” during that portion of the show. Subsequently, Luenell shared a statement with People, through which she sought to make amends with her fellow comic for “tickling” his leg. While sharing remorse, she also added a joke:

I admit, I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable. I sincerely apologize. It was all done in jest. I hope Pete will forgive me, and I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses. And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!

Luenell speaks on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney

(Image credit: Netflix)

The star’s comments seem to indicate that she meant no harm when they were on the show together. A representative of hers also spoke out on the matter and further stressed that his client didn’t have malicious intent:

By no means did my client, Luenell, want to make Mr. Davidson uncomfortable during their respective appearance on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. She was just being playful.

As of this writing, Pete Davidson has yet to formally speak out on the matter. One insider alleged to People, though that while Davidson “was fine answering any questions” about his love life, the set became “uncomfortable” when Luenell began touching his leg. The unnamed individual also claimed Davidson merely “played along in the moment” because he “didn’t want to derail the live show.”

The former SNL star has been quite candid about his dating life over the years, answering questions that provide insight into his thoughts on relationships. Just this month, Davidson discussed what he looks for in a woman. He explained that he likes a lady who’s a bit more assertive, which he attributes to his upbringing. It’s true that he has been with some powerful woman, a few of whom he’s still on good terms with. He and Kim Kardashian, for example, apparently “still talk,” and he recently hyped up Ariana Grande, whom he was engaged to.

It’s likely that Pete Davidson’s dating history will likely remain a topic of conversation amongst the public. As for whether he and Luenell touch base with each other following their talk show moment, that remains to be seen. In the meantime, you can watch Everybody's Live with John Mulaney now using a Netflix subscription.

