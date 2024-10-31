Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Apparently ‘Still Talk,’ As An Insider Spills Deets About His Exes

For years, people have been obsessed with Pete Davidson’s love life . The Saturday Night Live alum has been connected to some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, not to mention legends like Martha Stewart, but things have been pretty quiet since his relationship with Madelyn Cline ended in July. As a source spilled the tea on the comedian’s ex-girlfriends, they also divulged that he’s apparently still in touch with Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson was most recently known to be dating Glass Onion actress Madelyn Cline, but they reportedly broke up after about 10 months. That relationship followed nearly a yearlong romance with Chase Sui Wonders, which came after a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski and nine months with Kim Kardashian. There’s no denying Davidson has an impressive dating history , but it sounds like the Meet Cute actor is pretty good at handling the aftermath as well, as a source for People said:

[He’s] still friends with pretty much all his exes.

When it comes to celebrity relationships , we know that’s definitely not always the case, but given the fact that Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline has also continued to work with Chase Stokes following their breakup , maybe it’s not so surprising in this case. It probably also helps that there was apparently no big scandal involved in their split, as the insider continued:

Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline]. It just ran its course. He and Kim still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy, and they root for him.

I’m a little surprised to hear that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still in touch after all this time. The couple blamed their busy schedules for the breakup , but their 13-year age gap did seem to play a part, possibly because it was rumored she didn’t want more kids at the time, while the comedian was saying it was “his dream” to have a child .

But just like his split from Madelyn Cline, it doesn’t sound like anything super scandalous went down that would foster bad feelings between him and Kim Kardashian (outside of the actor seeking trauma therapy after Kanye West declared “civil war” on him, that is).

In fact, whenever Pete Davidson was mentioned on The Kardashians ( the show is so wildly dated that the relationship ended before he ever appeared), it was always in a good light. The entire Kardashian-Jenner family sang his praises, and Kim made us (and possibly her grandmother) uncomfortable by sharing stories about their sex by the fireplace .

Kim Kardashian hasn’t publicly dated since their 2022 split, though she was rumored to be seeing NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a bit. I don’t hold out much hope for a reunion between her and Pete Davidson, but I do kind of love that they’re still friends.

