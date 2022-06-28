Ahead Of The Gray Man's Release, The Russo Brothers Line Up Another Netflix Film, And A Stranger Things Star is Involved

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are sticking around the streaming realm! After delivering the Tom Holland-led Cherry to Apple TV+ subscribers, the duo turned their attention to The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. We’re less than a month away from what’s reportedly the most expensive Netflix movie being released on the platform, but the Russos have already lined up another Netflix exclusive movie, and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown is involved.

Netflix has officially closed a deal with Joe and Anthony Russo to house their upcoming movie The Electric State. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, as an orphaned teenager living in a retro-futuristic past who travels across the American West searching for her younger brother with a sweet, but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter. THR shared in its report on the big news that Chris Pratt, who the Russos directed in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, is in talks to join Brown in The Electric State, which is based on a 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag.

The film adaptation of The Electric State was revealed to the public back in December 2020, but at the time, the plan was for Universal Pictures to release the movie. Clearly something changed, because over a year and a half later, now The Electric State has been set up comfortably at Netflix. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who previously collaborated with the Russos on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, wrote the script, and production is set to begin this fall.

