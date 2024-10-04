Ahead Of SEAL Team's Series Finale, David Boreanaz's On Screen Daughter Shared The Best Lessons She Learned From Him

Among the many shows ending and canceled in 2024 is SEAL Team. The Paramount+ military drama is dropping the series finale this Sunday, and the emotions are already all over the place following a sentimental post David Boreanaz shared with A.J. Buckley. Now, Boreanaz’s on-screen daughter, Kerri Medders, is adding to the emotions by sharing what she’s learned from the show's leading man.

Medders has played Jason’s eldest child, Emma Hayes, since the very beginning. While the role isn’t Medders’ first gig, it was her first major part, so working alongside someone like Boreanaz, who has constantly been working in the industry for nearly three decades, had to have been both inspiring and maybe a bit intimidating. However, Medders told TVLine she’s learned some things from her on-screen dad when it comes to not only executing a scene but the energy that comes along with it:

He does such effortless work. He’s able to lock in so fast, and the way he executes it is so interesting. I always am inspired by him in our scenes because I felt the energy he was giving me, and tried to reciprocate it. I learned so much, and I feel that I can take those skills and bring them to my next project.

On top of starring on SEAL Team, Boreanaz serves as executive producer and has directed on more than one occasion. Plus, he went from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Angel to Bones and then straight to SEAL Team. So, he certainly knows what it takes for a series to be successful. He even has plans post-SEAL Team already. What I'm saying is, his filmography alone shows off that work ethic his on-screen daughter was talking about, but her comments make it even clearer.

Medders being able to learn from him by just watching him and working alongside him proves how great of an actor Boreanaz is. Plus, the things she's learned will definitely prove useful for future projects, and it’s all thanks to following his lead, as she explained:

I kind of followed his lead because he always improvised. I was always on my toes. In a lot of our scenes there was a lot of ad lib, and every take it was something different. That’s actually what I was taught a lot on the set, to always expect the unexpected. When I would practice my lines, I would be like, 'I have no idea what’s going to happen, but let’s keep going.' Let’s just be in the environment and be present and know the story.

It’s special to know just how much Kerri Medders looks up to David Boreanaz, not just because he plays her dad but also because she knew he could teach her a lot, which he obviously did. He also very likely gave her direct advice, and it’s like their father-daughter relationship goes beyond screen, which is sweet. It’s also lovely to know that a lot of their scenes together, or at least some of the dialogue, is improvised and ad-libbed. It makes their father-daughter bond all the more authentic, especially with Emma getting ready to walk down the aisle, and I love to see it.

(Image credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

With the series finale dropping in just two days, it’s hard to tell how the show will come to an end and if Jason will be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. Even though Bravo is still coming to terms with Clay’s death, it wouldn’t be surprising if another member goes down, no matter how much fans don’t want it to happen. So, we need to prepare for anything.

As of now, Medders doesn’t seem to have any other projects lined up post-SEAL Team, but with all that she learned from Boreanaz, it shouldn’t be long until she snatches up another role. In the meantime, fans can hopefully look forward to one last father-daughter moment in the series finale of SEAL Team when it becomes available for those with a Paramount+ subscription this Sunday.