Colton Underwood Just Addressed That Internet Theory He Knew Rob Was A Traitor

In a few short years The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on the air. The Emmy-winning competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) is wildly popular, and there's a ton of discourse online as a result. Colton Underwood recently addressed the theory that Rob Rausch told him he was actually a traitor, and his answers might surprise you.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 has been making some great TV, and Colton has definitely been making an impression. While he was a faithful, there's a popular fan theory that his ally Rob actually told him he was a Traitor. But during an appearance on Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, he revealed he was actually on to the Love Island star. In Underwood's words:

In my notebook, I had two notes on Rob. One was the Candiace vote. If I lasted one more episode I think I would have started to say his name. The other thing that didn’t sit well with me with Rob was the dagger play. It didn’t make sense. I was like, ‘Why is he telling all of us?’ Cuz statistically speaking, one of us has to be a Traitor.

There you have it. Despite the discourse online, Colton maintains that Rob never told him he was a traitor. What's more, he was even beginning to suspect his ally. Personally, I would have loved to see him bring up Rob's name; imagine how that could have potentially changed the game as a whole?

Underwood has been getting a ton of backlash online due to his gameplay, enough that production put out a post asking fans to back off. Rob Rausch has also getting some heat, but in the same podcast appearance Colton gave him his flowers for some killer gameplay. In his words:

He’s playing a borderline genius game. And I think there’s a lot of online talk right now. And I’ve seen some things that they just aren’t giving him enough credit. He’s playing brilliantly. There was only so much that the faithful can do.

He's not wrong. Rob might be one of the best traitors we've seen in the show's history, and it looks like he's going to make it all the way to finale without every really being in danger. He's got a keen strategic mind and has fooled the faithful into thinking he's one of them. That includes Colton, although the Bachelor alum thinks he would have turned on him if he stuck around.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see who wins, and what drama comes from the impending reunion.