I'm Shocked Alan Ritchson Just Shared This New Reacher Pic And Called It 'The Best Fight Ever' After What Happened Last Season

Over three seasons, Reacher has been one of the best reasons to have a Prime Video subscription. As much as some might still love the Tom Cruise Jack Reacher movies, there’s little denying that Alan Ritchson is the physical embodiment of the character Jack Reacher was designed to be, and according to the star, the best is yet to come.

Reacher Season 4 has started filming, and Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a shot from the set, alongside the news that he had just finished filming the “best fight ever” for the new season. He understands just what a statement that is:

Last season was especially good for action fans as it put star Alan Ritchson, not a small human being himself, up against somebody even bigger in the form of bodyguard Paulie, as played by Olivier Richters. Season 4 of Reacher has only recently gone into production, but the hype train is starting, as Ritchson says a new fight scene he just finished may even be able to top that.

The image along with the Instagram caption doesn’t give us a lot to go on as far as what this fight scene will be. It’s unclear if it’s even directly related or just a standard BTS photo that happens to make Ritchson look like a total badass. If it is a shot from the scene, the two guys standing behind him might indicate that, rather than fighting somebody big, Reacher will take on a group of baddies.

Season 4 of Reacher is set to adapt Lee Child’s novel Gone Tomorrow, which sees Reacher have a run-in on a subway with a woman who kills herself, and Reacher attempts to figure out why. It follows a pretty standard structure for the series, as Jack Reacher doesn’t go looking for trouble, but it tends to find him, and his moral compass is such that he can’t simply ignore it.

With Reacher Season 4 only in production now, we're likely looking at a release near the end of 2026, possibly even early 2027. The good news for fans is that we should get the first season of Neagley, the spinoff series starring Maria Sten, in the interim. Indications are that Ritchson at least has a cameo appearance in the new show as well. That will hopefully have include pretty sweet action for those who don't want to wait.

I’m certainly looking forward to whatever this incredible fight scene will be. Even if it’s not quite the best thing Reacher has ever done, as Alan Ritchson implies, it’s likely to still be pretty impressive. Of course, with a lot of the new season likely left to film, maybe something even better is still to come.