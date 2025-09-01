Chris Pratt Is Getting Swole For The Terminal List Season 2 In New Training Video, And I Couldn’t Agree More With The Author’s Reaction

We are back in Terminal List mode; however, right now on the 2025 TV schedule , we’re hanging out in the past with the prequel series Dark Wolf. We’ll be dropped back into the present eventually, though, because Season 2 of The Terminal List is being made right now, and Chris Pratt and the cast are getting swole for it. And when it comes to how I’m feeling about all this, we need to talk about how author Jack Carr reacted to his star’s latest workout post.

So, at the moment, Dark Wolf is dropping new episodes on Wednesdays that you can stream with an Amazon Prime subscription . Meanwhile, the cast of Terminal List Season 2 is hard at work in the gym, as Chris Pratt posted this to Instagram:

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

What a workout! These guys certainly look like they’re working hard to make Season 2 the best yet – which will be a high bar to meet, considering Pratt thinks Dark Wolf is better than Season 1. I’m sure they’ll meet that goal too, because their passion for the work is obvious both on screen and in this BTS video.

Along with Pratt, some of his Terminal List cast members were there too, including, but not limited to, Dark Wolf’s Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth. Of course, that does not confirm or deny if they’ll also appear in Season 2 (I mean Kitsch’s character Ben died at the end of Season 1 ). However, it does show how committed they all are to being in the best shape to make these shows.

I think it’s reasonable to theorize that Hopper and Hemsworth could appear in Season 2, seeing as their characters, Raife and Landry, are in the book it’ll be based on, True Believer.

Speaking of the novels behind this book-to-screen adaptation , Jack Carr, who wrote them, saw Pratt’s post. Considering he also works on the shows, this isn’t shocking. And his reaction to the post was incredibly enthusiastic as he wrote:

YES!

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Prime Video is home to some great book-to-screen adaptations, like The Terminal List. For $14..9 per month, you can get access to them too. But that's not all you'll get, because an Amazon Prime subscription also includes free and fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading.

“YES!” indeed! So far, Dark Wolf has been great, and I can’t wait to see how the story continues with Season 2. While Dark Wolf is a totally new story , the upcoming installment of the flagship show will be based on a book, and I think it’s safe to say we’ve been waiting to see how James Reece’s story continues in True Believer.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the end of Season 1, he killed Ben and sailed off. According to Carr’s website , True Believer is a novel “of violent redemption,” as James Reece is tracked down to help the CIA figure out who is sending the world into mayhem after a deadly bomb goes off in London.

That sounds like the kind of intense story that will involve a ton of action. So, it makes sense that Chris Pratt is making sure to keep his ripped physique for it.

Now, the wait is really on for Terminal List Season 2. However, thankfully, we have a great project to help us with the anticipation, because Dark Wolf drops new episodes every Wednesday on Prime Video.