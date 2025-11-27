As I Keep Hoping For Trent Crimm's Return In Ted Lasso Season 4, James Lance Opened Up About One ‘Really Lovely Scene’ From Season 3 That Meant A Lot To Him

Whenever Ted Lasso Season 4 premieres, be it on the 2026 TV schedule or later on, we’ll reunite not just with Jason Sudeikis’ title protagonist, but also Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein’s Rot Kent, Jeremy Swift’s Leslie Higgins, Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones and Brendan Hunt’s Willis Beard. But there are still many actors from the Apple TV subscription-exclusive series whose involvement in the next season remains up in the air, including James Lance. While he’s keeping mum about whether we’ll see him reprise reporter Trent Crimm, formerly of The Independent, Lance recently talk about a “really lovely scene” from Season 3 that he looks back on fondly.

I continue to keep my fingers crossed that Lance will appear in Ted Lasso Season 4, as I’m sure Trent will want to closely follow the formation of AFC Richmond’s new women’s team. Alas, when ComicBookMovie inquired about this while interviewing Lance about his 2025 movie Tinsel Town, he simply responded with, “I can't say anything. I know nothing.” He was, however, willing to discuss what makes Trent such a great character, which included the following:

There was a really lovely scene where Trent, in season 3, gets into the locker room, and the team is pretty mean to him. It was a bit of a triggering moment because he would have had that experience as a kid, not getting picked for the football team. It was really fun to play that kind of emotion in that scene and have him kind of steel himself and go, 'No, I'm going to get on side with these guys,' and he does. It was a very beautiful experience, playing a character that gets to open up and be more of who he is. That was cool.

James Lance is referring to Season 3’s second episode, “(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea,” when Trent Crimm is beginning to write his book AFC Richmond. Naturally this meant he’d need to talk to and spend time with the players, but Roy Kent, still angered about a blistering article Trent wrote about him when he first started playing for Chelsea, forbid them from talking to the now-author. Trent apologized for what he wrote about the then-17-year-old Roy, so with the two reconciled, Roy gave permission for Jamie Tartt and the other players to speak freely around Trent.

I like what James Lance said about this scene, because while it was bad enough that Trent Crimm initially couldn’t get information and quotes for his book, being ignored surely did remind him of when he was treated the same way as a youth. But this time around, he was welcomed into the group, in a manner of speaking, once he and Roy buried the hatchet. That’s not to say these two are now the best of friends, but at least Roy will be more cordial with Trent and not call him a prick anymore… probably.

These kinds of reflections on Ted Lasso are welcome to read and hear about as we wait for more news about Season 4. If James Lance does end up reprising Trent Crimm, I look forward to his thoughts about the AFC Richmond team and how he ends up writing about them, be it for another book or another publication.