’We Promise The Wait Will Be Worth It.' Amazon Finally Shares New Details About Maxton Hall Season 2’s Release, But I Wish There Was More

We are officially three months into the new year, and the 2025 TV schedule is filled with sweet titles. There are plenty of new and returning shows to look forward to as the months go on, including Maxton Hall. There was previously a major update on Season 2 of the Amazon drama, as lead actor Damian Hardung revealed that he did ADR on the “grim and dark” season. Now, we have new details on the upcoming episodes, but I really wish there was more to it.

The book-to-screen adaptation of Mona Kasten’s novel Save Me, Maxton Hall premiered in May 2024 for Prime Video subscription holders and quickly became a major hit. Viewers were captivated by the story of Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Ruby, who -- after witnessing a secret -- falls into a conflict (and romance) with Hardung’s James at the titular private school. Although not too much has been revealed about Season 2, an Amazon spokesperson told Deadline that it will indeed be here “at the end” of the year:

We want to offer fans around the globe the best Maxton Hall experience. As such, we’re intensely working on a first-class production and music composition for the series, including comprehensive language versions. We promise the wait will be worth it.

Filming on the new episodes reportedly wrapped last September and, as of early January, post-production seemed to be commencing as planned. It's great to know that the series is on track to release this year. However, specifics would've been lovely as well. “At the end” of the year can mean the last few months of the year or just December. So, at this point, we definitely have a solid release window, but there's plenty of wiggle room within that to speculate. I may sound like an impatient fan, but I think it's reasonable to inquire about a date.

At the very least, it's reasonable to assume that lingering plot threads from Season 1 will be addressed. That season ended with James and his twin sister, Lydia, finding out their mother died, leading James to become angry at his father and tackling him. On top of that, James was planning on seeing Ruby but decided not to after seeing her happy with her family. That conclusion is one of the reasons why I'm so eager for more details on what's to come.

The impending second season isn't the only reason to get hyped either. As of late, there's been good news for non-German fans of Maxton Hall, as the series is receiving an English-language counterpart. Given it's one of the best shows on Amazon, it was probably just a matter of time before the Kasten book was adapted in English. Not too much has been shared about that project, but it means that viewers can look forward to seeing more top-tier drama on their TV screens.

It's unknown when a specific premiere date will actually be revealed for Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2. While I'm hoping for more concrete news soon, knowing that it’s coming out before the end of the year is comforting. Amid the wait, why not do yourself a favor and immerse yourself in all of the drama, romance and much more yet again.