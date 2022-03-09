Amazon Fire TV Stick Is 40% Off (And Comes With A Sling TV Free Trial)

I love watching TV, so I hate to say this, but it’s a bit more complicated than it was in the olden days. When I was a kid, you just turned on the television and started flipping channels to find what you wanted to watch. Now, most of us have to first choose between a number of broadcast networks, internet channels ( like Pluto TV ), streaming services ( such as Paramount+ ), and possibly even cable channels before we can get to the “watching TV” stage of our day. Well, if you’re looking for a device that will make settling in for some quality TV time with, say, your Peacock subscription , quite a bit easier, you might be interested in Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which is currently 40% off (and comes with a free trial to Sling TV) for a limited time.

As noted, the deal for the Amazon Fire TV Stick is already live on Amazon , so you can check out exactly what you’ll be getting when you buy the device for $29.99, as opposed to the regular price of $49.99. First off, this Fire TV Stick 4K (which works with HD televisions and 4K UHD TVs) makes sure that users have the best viewing experience possible by offering “vibrant” 4K Ultra HD and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. If your home theater already has compatible equipment, you’ll also be able to watch select titles with top-of-the-line Dolby Atmos audio.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 on Amazon

But wait! There’s more! This 4K streaming device is also extremely compact, and plugs in behind your TV to help keep your set up streamlined. Plus, you’ll get everything you need to get started, including an Alexa Voice Remote. If you are unaware of the benefits of Alexa, you’ll now be able to use your remote to issue voice commands that will allow you to do everything from search and start playing TV shows or movies, to streaming your favorite music, and even ordering dinner, getting the weather forecast, controlling any smart home devices and much more.

Just having the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will allow you to watch well over 100 free and subscription-based streaming services, but there’s an extra promotion going on right now which will grant anyone who buys the Fire TV Stick 4K a free, 14-day trial for Sling TV. If you’ve cut the cable TV cord but still find yourself longing for some of those basic cable channels (Why, hello Hallmark and your adorably cheesy / heartwarming films!), Sling TV will allow you to continue to watch your favorites at far less than a typical cable subscription. Sling offers different plans and channel lineups so you can pick what works best for your tastes and budget, and there are even channel add-ons if you need extra content for sports, lifestyle, kids, or a variety of other options.

If you’re interested in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 40% off deal, act fast. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PST, March 19, while you have to sign up for the Sling TV trial by 11:59 p.m. on April 18 once you buy your device. Happy shopping and streaming!