Amazon Is Offering An Amazing Deal To Add On Showtime, Starz, BritBox And More

We continue to see many of the most popular video streaming services around to get in on the money-saving mania that is Black Friday. Some major platforms offer an insanely low monthly rate to enjoy their programming for a limited time. In this case, Amazon Prime Video is offering a great deal to subscribers looking to add on certain channels to their plan.

As subscribers should already know, Amazon Prime Video allows one to add on additional premium streaming channels to their current Prime subscription - such as Starz or the United Kingdom-based Britbox, to name a few. In honor of the biggest shopping day of the year, the company is presenting users (or potential subscribers, even) with a limited-time offer to add some of these extra channels for just $0.99 each per month for two months. That is more than enough time to check out some of the great new content on Paramount+ or see what America’s favorite serial killer has been up to lately on Dexter: New Blood with the Showtime add-on.

The Channels Available In Amazon Prime Video's Black Friday Deal

The full pick of streaming channels eligible with this offer are A&E Crime Central, AllBlk, AMC+, Britbox, Discovery+ (ads included), Epix, Lifetime Movie Club, Motortrend, Noggin, Paramount+, PBS Documentaries, PBS Kids, PBS Masterpiece, Ryan and Friends Plus, Showtime, Starz, and UP Faith & Family.

Normally, these add-ons would cost you a monthly price of anywhere between $3.99 to $10.99 a month each, depending on the channel. However, right now, each channel only costs $.99 per month for the first two months, after which the price reverts to the regular monthly subscription price.

So, whether you’re looking to add just one of these eligible channels or choose more than one is up to you! Amazon’s listing page for each of the channels specifies the regular monthly cost for the subscription after the first two months.

You can find the individual Channel deals by visiting Prime Video's Channels page.

The Prime Video Channel Deals Are Only Available For A Limited Time

As previously mentioned, Amazon Prime subscribers will have access to the streaming add-ons included with the deal for the included low price for two months. However, the offer, which is available now, will only be available until Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021.

What Other Black Friday Deals Does Amazon Prime Video Offer?

Black Friday shoppers should also be on the lookout for the many other awesome deals that the media streaming platform has in store. For instance, fans of the Star Wars movies can purchase a cosmically cool bundle of the entire Skywalker Saga on digital for $69.99. Marvel movie fans can get all 11 current installments of the live-action X-Men movies for the same price. Those who live their lives a quarter mile at a time might enjoy having the first nine Fast and Furious movies for $64.99.

For $19.99, Amazon Prime Video has both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 available or all four of the Men in Black movies , too. For only a dollar less than that, you can own all the Twilight movies , all five chapters of Sylvester Stallone’s action-packed Rambo franchise , or the complete story of The Hunger Games , as well. Watching (or rewatching) Tom Holland’s first two Spider-Man movies before Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out will only cost $14.99.

There are plenty more great offers to seek out on CinemaBlend’s Black Friday deals guide, which you can find by clicking the banner below.