Amazon Prime Video Combined Two Of Its Top Fantasy Shows In A Fun Post, But Commenters Still Want My Lady Jane Back

2024 featured plenty of TV cancellations and endings across networks and streamers, but fans of one particular Prime Video show haven't given up hope for a rescue and renewal. My Lady Jane devotees still want to see the executive producers achieve their "hopes and dreams" for Season 2, despite the historical fantasy romance series getting cancelled back in August. In fact, some fans took Amazon Prime's recent post about Galadriel from Rings of Power and Pike from The Legend of Vox Machina to call once again for more of Emily Bader as Jane Grey.

While all three are streaming fantasy shows with women in leadership roles and available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, any specific similarities between My Lady Jane and Rings of Power and/or Vox Machina are limited. Check out the Instagram post from Prime Video that set off the commenters:

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) A photo posted by on

The intended goal of the Rings of Power/Legend of Vox Machina post presumably wasn't to start fans arguing over whether the Lord of the Rings series or Critical Role's deadly animated show is superior, but many of the comments quickly pitted Pike against Galadriel. Still, there were plenty of My Lady Jane fans chiming in, many simply posting "#savemyladyjane." Some went above and beyond, though:

corinillsley_gonzalez : "Please bring back lady Jane grey it’s the best thing you have ever produced!!!!"

: "Please bring back lady Jane grey it’s the best thing you have ever produced!!!!" sydyeager : "Save my lady jane!!!!"

: "Save my lady jane!!!!" b.dez.karen : "#savemyladyjane WE NEED IT ❤️‍🔥🐴👑"

: "#savemyladyjane WE NEED IT ❤️‍🔥🐴👑" julikimi: "Please #savemyladyjane 🙌 over 105k people can’t be wrong"

The mention of "over 105k people" refers to the fan petition for Amazon Prime to renew My Lady Jane for a second season, which began heating up in late August and hit nearly 109k signatures by the end of 2024. It's presumably also safe to say that plenty of people would like to see Jane and Guildford back without even knowing about the petition. Fans were livid over the summer, and more than one writer here at CinemaBlend was certainly bummed by the news.

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin considers himself a fan of My Lady Jane as well, although I highly doubt that he's behind any of the social media commenters calling for the renewal. Another comment on the Instagram post, from user hannah_c2001, called out Prime Video for more heavily promoting Rings of Power with its existing Lord of the Rings fanbase, and wrote:

My Lady Jane got little to no promotion —literally I found out about it because someone posted a reaction to the first episode on TikTok and I never saw any ads for it— and then was canceled before it had the time to gain a following due to the little promo. Since then it’s gotten really popular and has been highly praised. Over 104K people cared enough to sign a petition wanting a season 2, if they care enough to sign a petition they’ll definitely tune in for a season 2 so you’ll get your views. Please #savemyladyjane and give us a season 2 to finish the story.

The same Rings of Power/Legend of Vox Machina graphic was also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) without attracting many My Lady Jane fans, although one person countered the caption of "Their power" in reference to Galadriel and Pike with "Their power" attached to a gif of Jane and Guildford... along with #SaveMyLadyJane for good measure.

It's worth noting, to credit the fandom, that the effort to get My Lady Jane renewed isn't scattered or limited to the comment section of Prime Video posts. The @SaveMyLadyJane account on Instagram has more than 4.6k followers at the time of writing and is promoting an event to start 2025 with a strong push:

A post shared by SaveMyLadyJane (@savemyladyjane) A photo posted by on

So, will My Lady Jane become the next Prime Video fantasy show to get a shot at more than one season, just like Rings of Power, The Legend of Vox Machina, and The Wheel of Time? Or will the cancellation stand, with no hope of Jane and Guildford returning in the 2025 TV schedule and beyond? Only time will tell, but either way I have to give kudos to the fans who haven't given up hope just yet. For now, any and all can always find the full first season streaming on Prime Video.