George R.R. Martin Is The Latest Writer To Jump On The Save A Series Train, And I'm Right There With Him

There have been a lot of tough cancellations in 2024 . However, the hardest one for me (and a lot of fans) was the axing of My Lady Jane after it premiered its first season on the 2024 TV schedule in June. Now, it turns out George R.R. Martin is also a fan of the Amazon Prime series, and he’s hopped on the train to save it too!

It’s not unusual for writers, creators, actors and more to hype up shows they love and try and help save them. However, having a person like George R.R. Martin in your corner is a very big deal. He revealed his adoration for what should be considered one of Amazon Prime’s best shows in a blog post , writing:

Speaking of television shows, I have always loved alternate history and Jane Grey, England’s nine-days queen, has always fascinated me. Small wonder, then, that I really enjoyed MY LADY JANE, a clever and original historical fantasy on Amazon Prime, set in an England full of witches and shapechangers, where Jane lasts more than nine days. Meredith Glynn is one of the showrunners. I had the pleasure of working with her on one of the GAME OF THRONES spinoffs that HBO shelved a few years back, and knowing her talents, it did not surprise me that MY LADY JANE was so much fun. Witty and original, it reminded me a bit of THE GREAT, a show I loved. Alas, THE GREAT is gone, and it appears MY LADY JANE is too. Amazon did not renew it for a second season.

I couldn’t agree more! The show is widely creative and fun, and it deserved way more love and seasons than it got.

Also, much like how The Boys creator Eric Kripke posted about his love for My Lady Jane and his connection with its showrunner Meredith Glynn when it premiered, Martin pointed out that he knows Glynn and has worked with her. So, that connection mixed with his love for this tale and shows like The Great makes him a shoo-in for someone who would adore the romantic fantasy.

Along with his musings about how much he liked watching the series, Martin plugged the petition My Lady Jane fans have pushing, by linking out to a Movie Web story about it and writing:

The show has a lot of fans, though, and they have launched a petition to get Amazon to order more. (Got to love the fans). [link to petition] I wish them luck. Jane deserved more than nine days, or eight episodes.

At the moment, the change.org petition Martin mentioned has 69.7 thousand signatures, with a goal of 75 thousand. It was started on July 15, a month before the show was officially canceled, and it boasts the title: “DEMANDING Amazon Prime to Renew My Lady Jane for a Second Season.”

After it was canceled, the petition started making the rounds on social media, and it’s gotten consistent support in the month since the news broke that the show wouldn’t be coming back.

(Image credit: Jonathan Prime/Prime Video)

Obviously, as a fan of the show, I’m thrilled to see someone like Martin give it its stamp of approval as fans continue their campaign.

This My Lady Jane endorsement is also reminiscent of Stephen King posting about his love for canceled shows like Evil, Y: The Last Man and, most famously, Manifest. He actually boosted the movement to save Manifest , which eventually came back for one more season on Netflix between 2022 and 2023. What I'm saying here is that powerful people can help shows reach a bigger audience, and in some cases, it can help them get saved from cancellation.

Hopefully, this post from the Game of Thrones author can help My Lady Jane come back from cancellation. As a fan of the series, I adore Martin’s kind words about it, and it gives me a bit of hope that maybe we’ll get to see Jane on screen again. She changed her story in the show, so why can’t we change My Lady Jane’s destiny in real life?