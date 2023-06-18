After Kourtney Kardashian Announces She’s Expecting First Child With Travis Barker, Sisters Kim And Khloé Are Sharing Their Reactions

There was big news out of the Kravis camp this weekend, when Kourtney Kardashian used her husband Travis Barker ’s Blink 182 concert as the setting for the perfect pregnancy announcement . The two have been very open about wanting to expand their family and the difficulties the Lemme boss has had getting pregnant in her 40s . So one can imagine the elation that the collective Kardashian-Jenners are feeling, as they prepare to welcome another baby into the famous family, and Kourtney’s sisters Kim And Khloé shared their excited reactions on social media.

Paying homage to Blink 182’s music video for “All the Small Things,” Kourtney Kardashian held up a sign at the band’s June 16 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The drummer appeared shocked as he jumped off the stage to kiss his wife. The couple posted the epic moment to their Instagram accounts, and Kim Kardashian shared the video (as well as the same moment from the 1999 music video) to her Instagram Stories , congratulating her older sister:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Khloé Kardashian followed suit, also resharing the video on her Stories and expressing love for the bundle of joy that will make their appearance in the coming months:

(Image credit: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Kylie Jenner joined Kim Kardashian in the comments section of their big sister’s Instagram announcement, with Kim adding several emojis, including a pregnant woman and loud crying face (appropriate since she’s pretty famous for her own cry face ), and Kylie added her own heart-eyed reaction:

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Kourtney Kardashian has not yet publicly released any more information about the baby, including a due date. She spoke in January about being a year removed from her IVF journey, which apparently took quite a toll on her. Kravis’ conception struggles were well-documented on The Kardashians, as the couple were shown at doctor’s appointments, and they spoke candidly about the more unconventional ways they were trying to improve fertility, including her drinking Travis Barker’s semen and eating lots of quail eggs .

Now that their methods have proven successful, I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before they reveal if they’d tried any new tactics, or were just letting nature take its course.

It’s obvious that the family is excited about the impending Kravis baby! This will be their first child together, but Kourtney Kardashian’s fourth overall, as she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott Disick. Travis Barker, meanwhile, shares Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, in addition to Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The new addition will be the 13th KarJenner grandchild, joining Kim Kardashian’s four with Kanye West (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm), Khloé Kardashian’s two with Tristan Thompson (True and Tatum), Rob Kardashian’s daughter with Blac Chyna (Dream) and Kylie Jenner’s two with Travis Scott (Stormi and Aire).