Kim And Khloé Kardashian Prove Barbiecore Is Still Going Strong Ahead Of The Barbie Movie

You can always count on the Kardashians to keep up with the latest fashion trends, and this includes Barbiecore. While many celebs have been rocking Barbiecore with various pink ensembles, Kim and Khloé Kardashian proved that the look is still going strong ahead of the Barbie movie’s premiere on the 2023 movie schedule . By creating hot pink products for their brands SKIMS and Good American these reality stars are showing that they know what’s trending and how to rock it.

In Kim Kardashian’s case, her brand SKIMS is continuing with its neon-colored clothing by launching a tube dress in fluorescent pink. We’ve seen Jessica Simpson rock the neon green bikini , and the Everybody Bodysuit (which comes in tons of colors including bright pink and pastel purple) is one SKIMS item that is worth splurging on. So, not only is this flattering dress perfect for summer and a great addition to the SKIMS line, but it also screams Barbie as you can see in the Kim K's Instagram story post:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

The dress is form-fitting and fluorescent pink, which is right on brand for SKIMS. The “Fits Everybody Tube Dress” is about to drop as part of Kim’s line of shapewear, and it feels like the perfect crossover of Barbiecore and Kardashian fashion.

While Kim Kardashian rocked a gorgeous dress, Khloé Kardashian took Barbiecore in a different direction by wearing a Good American two-piece matching swim set.

This bright pink swim set was inspired by “‘80s swim silhouettes” according to Khloé’s Instagram post, and it will be offered in a wide range of sizes. The suits drop on June 15 at Good American, which is a clothing company that Khloé co-founded with Emma Grede.

Overall, the Body Glove line looks amazing, and perfect for the beach – especially considering the fact that Greta Gerwig’s movie comes out on July 21. Plus, with all the beachy fashion featured in Barbie , this feels like a fantastic addition to the Barbiecore trend.

Along with the Kardashian sisters, many other celebs have been rocking Barbiecore, proving that it is having a major moment this year. Along with the cast of Barbie showing up to events dressed in looks that are clearly inspired by their film, actors like Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox and Florence Pugh have also hopped on the bandwagon, showing off their own unique takes on the hot pink trend.

As many of us know, Florence Pugh’s hot pink Valentino gown made waves last summer, capitalizing on two major fashion moments: sheer and Barbiecore. Meanwhile, Megan Fox took the look to the world of streetwear by rocking an underboob-barring pink fit that also included pastel pink cargo pants and a fuzzy bucket hat. Between these two examples and the Kardashians latest takes on hot [pink] trend, there’s clearly a multitude of ways to rock it.