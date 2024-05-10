Anne Hathaway Commissioned A Painting Of Listerine Strips For Nicholas Galitzine, And Explained Why

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine continue the rom-com trend with The Idea of You. The new movie follows a 40-year-old mom getting into a steamy romance with a boy band singer, so you know that means a lot of intimate scenes. Through the help of Listerine Strips given to the British actor by his intimacy coordinator, The Princess Diaries actress commissioned a painting for him made out of the helpful mint strips.

The new rom-com The Idea of You has Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine engaging in a lot of sexy liplock scenes. One thing that helps make those scenes fun to do is when you and your scene partner freshen your breath with super strong mints. While speaking to British GQ about items the Bottoms actor can’t live without, he mentioned Listerine Strips, and there’s a funny reason why.

On my last film, I worked with Anne Hathaway, and we had a lot of make out scenes, oftentimes our intimacy coordinator would come in and give us a Listerine Strip. And we used them so much that Annie was kind enough to commission a painting of Listerine Strips for me. Now, I have that hanging up in my apartment, and I think about that movie every single time I see it.

Okay, now I need to see that Listerine painting stat! As Solène in The Idea of You is an art gallery owner, it looks like Anne Hathaway’s character hasn’t fully escaped her. One of the best parts of the romantic comedy was the chemistry between Solène and Hayes, and now we know why - it was the power of Listerine Strips!

Funnily enough, this isn’t Nicholas Galitzine’s first time using breath mints to help him with his intimacy scenes. For another Amazon movie adaptation, Red, White and Royal Blue , the London native told People he used the British brand Smints that were available for him in between kissing takes. With all of the making out scenes Galitzine did with co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez, you absolutely do need something to keep your breath staying fresh throughout.

As The Idea of You was based on Adrianne Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name, Anne Hathaway decided to look towards the source material when it came to depicting intimacy for the movie . The Oscar winner focusing on her character’s sexual pleasure would be her “North Star,” as well as the idea of giving someone else pleasure to get those scenes right.

Galitzine also felt that female pleasure was the film’s “protagonist” without making those intimate scenes “salacious.” It’s no wonder why everyone loved the chemistry between the two leads . We saw that both characters had a deep need for one another with passion flowing in each scene without being too graphic.

So Nicholas Galitzine has a nice painting of Listerine Strips hanging in his apartment thanks to Anne Hathaway and The Idea of You’s intimacy coordinator. As Galitzine takes ownership of this unique painting, this nice memento will remind him of his time filming the rom-com and that Listerine Stips are a rom-com actor’s best friend.

