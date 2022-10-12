Red, White And Royal Blue: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Amazon Movie Adaptation

Are you ready for another amazing romantic comedy movie? Because I am.

Yes, we live in an age where romantic comedies and just normal romance films continue to be loved. From legendary films such as Crazy Rich Asians to some newer ones that have caused controversy, like Purple Hearts, romance films remain popular among those who just love love. And now, Red, White & Royal Blue is only going to add onto that list – as well as the best LGBTQ+ love stories.

The book has been incredibly popular since its release in 2019, and is finally getting the adaptation that it deserves. Now, we are here to give you some quick things about the upcoming film adaptation that you need to know about, from who is going to star in it, to what the movie is going to be about if you haven’t read the book.

(Image credit: St. Martin's Griffin)

The Movie Is Based On A Book By Casey McQuiston

For those who don’t know about Red, White & Royal Blue, the book was written by Casey McQuiston, and is a rom-com about two opposing political forces that end up falling for each other. The story follows Alex, the first son of the United States, and Henry, a prince within the U.K. royal family. When the two spark controversy over an altercation that finds its way into the tabloids, relations between America and the United Kingdom take a turn for the worse. In order to solve it, Henry and Alex form a fake friendship that slowly starts to turn into something deeper – and gets even more complicated when politics get involved and could potentially ruin Alex's mother’s re-election campaign.

The movie adaptation of McQuiston's popular romantic story will be headed to Prime Video.

(Image credit: Netflix/Amazon Prime)

Taylor Zakhar Perez And Nicholas Galitzine Will Play Alex And Henry In The Movie

With a story like Red, White & Royal Blue, there is going to be a big cast featuring several stars, but we can’t have a film without the two romantic leads, and thankfully, we know who those are. According to Deadline, both Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are going to be taking on the lead roles in the romance adaptation, playing Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry respectively.

These two actors have done plenty in Hollywood prior to their roles in this film. With Perez, you might recognize him from his role in both The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 cast, where he was a keen source of drama for those two undeniably popular Netflix films. For Galitzine, this isn’t the first time he’s been in a prince outfit – he actually portrayed the prince in the 2021 Amazon adaptation of Cinderella, one of the many adaptations of the classic fairytale.

Galitzine has also done some things this year as well, starring in Purple Hearts, a romance film on Netflix, but now, he’s heading to rom-com territory. And I can’t wait to see what else these two bring to the roles.

In Deadline's article, the author spoke about their excitement for the upcoming film and the casting. To be honest, I am also here for this because I simply can’t wait until I get to see Alex and Henry on screen. This is going to be so good.

(Image credit: HBO)

Matthew Lopez Will Be Directing The Film

Also announced in the Deadline article is who is set to take on the directing role for Red, White & Royal Blue, and that is Matthew Lopez. If you’re not too familiar with his work in terms of movies and television, that’s not surprising, as Lopez has spent a good amount of his career writing plays.

His most notable work has been writing The Inheritance, a play that has won several awards, but he’s also worked on The Whipping Man, Somewhere, The Legend of Georgina McBride and more.

Lopez has also had some experience in the world of television, where he wrote for several episodes of the HBO original series, The Newsroom. Red, White & Royal Blue is going to be his feature directorial debut.

(Image credit: Miramax Films/BBC One/Netflix)

Uma Thurman, Sharon D. Clarke, Thomas Flynn, And More Will Also Star

While we do have the two actors that are set lead Red, White & Royal Blue, we also have several other stars that are set to appear in the adaptation, and boy, is it a cast list. According to Variety, Uma Thurman, Sharon D. Clarke, Thomas Flynn and more are among the cast of Red, White & Royal Blue.

Several other cast members have been confirmed to join the movie, including Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, and Akshay Khanna.

Not much is known about many of their roles in the film, however, we do know Thurman’s role, as she is set to play the U.S. President (and the mother of Alex). Mark me down as excited to see Thurman and Perez act together.

A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Film Went Into Production In June 2022 And Wrapped In August

Thankfully, we really don’t need to wait long to hear any more news about filming with Red, White & Royal Blue, because it’s already done! Deadline's casting announcement mentioned that filming was set to begin that month (June 2022). Now, according to a TikTok post from Galitzine and Perez, the film has wrapped in August of 2022, proudly saying “that’s a wrap!” And you can see Nicholas Galitzine's Instagram post celebrating the end of production above.

I am so excited for this. I don’t know if you can tell by the way I’m typing, but the fact that filming has ended so quickly makes me think we might get to see this movie soon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

While this isn’t necessarily something we know, we can say that we don’t have any idea of when Red, White & Royal Blue is going to be released on Amazon Prime. It might be too much to hope that it'll appear on the 2022 movie release schedule considering it just wrapped, but who knows? We'll just have to wait until Prime Video announced the release date (and hopefully a trailer!).

Red, White & Royal Blue is coming and I don’t think any of us are prepared for what we are about to receive. 2022 was the year of Heartstopper on Netflix, but move over – we have a new LGBTQ romance that we are obsessing over.