Another Streaming Series Has Been Canceled After One Season, This Time On Apple TV+

As streaming service after streaming service continues to cancel shows after their first seasons, Apple TV+ has added another series to its list of cancellations. After axing High Desert in July , the thriller Suspicion, which stars Uma Thurman , will also officially end after a single installment.

News about this cancellation comes over a year after Season 1 of Suspicion aired. The show was not on the 2023 TV schedule , and it premiered in February of 2022. Deadline, reported the news about the series coming to an official end, noting that it was quietly canceled a year ago, while the official notice about it came out in 2023.

Suspicion was created through Apple’s office in the United Kingdom, and was announced in March 2020. It was delayed because of the pandemic, and was eventually released in February 2022. Along with this show, Slow Horses and Bad Sisters are also produced through this branch of the company, and they are in the midst of working on new seasons.

It’s also important to note that this news comes in the middle of the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Apple TV+’s most-watched drama Silo has been delayed indefinitely because of the strikes. Meanwhile, Bad Sisters Season 2 is remaining in production because it's under an Equity contract. Also, Slow Horses filmed Gary Oldman’s scenes before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, because he’s a member of the union.

As for Suspicion, it was let go before the strikes began, even though the news was only just announced.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The series followed a 21-year-old’s abduction from a hotel in New York. A video of the crime went viral, and four British people became primary suspects. Suspicion starred Uma Thurman, who appeared in six out of eight episodes, Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory, Elizabeth Henstridge of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as Georgina Campbell, Katherine Newman, Noah Emmerich, Elyes Gabel and Angel Coulby.

This show was one of three cancellations from Apple TV+ when it comes to freshman shows. The aforementioned High Desert was another one, and The Mosquito Coast also got the bad news about their show this year.

We see shows canceled after one season all the time, however, it feels like streamers have been doing it constantly this year. Netflix has done this a lot especially, as it ended Man vs. Bee in May, and it dropped Uncoupled at the beginning of the year (although the comedy was saved by Showtime ). They've also canceled a handful of other shows after one or two seasons. Along with Netflix, these cancellations happen on network TV too as well as other streaming services. So, Suspicion is the latest in a very long list of series that came to a close after only one season.