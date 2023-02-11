One Of Netflix’s Canceled One-Season Shows Just Got Saved By Showtime

Netflix has never hesitated to cancel a show but, in some respects, it feels like we’ve seen a significant amount of one-season series get the axe from the streamer just over the past few months. Back in January, the entertainment conglomerate canned 1899 , a sci-fi series that debuted to relatively receive positive reactions. That same month saw animated production Inside Job become another casualty . Fans were especially unhappy about that decision given that the comedy had previously been handed a renewal. Amid all of this though, there are certain occasions when a production is saved from cancellation by finding another home. And that’s just what happened to the freshman dramedy Uncoupled, as it’s been picked up by Showtime.

The one-season series was cancelled by Netflix in January and, at the time, the streamer didn’t provide details on the decision not to move forward with a second season. Well, at its new TV home, the series is going to get that and possibly additional seasons, according to Deadline . This move furthers the professional relationship between the network and series co-creator Darren Star, who has an overall deal with parent company Paramount Global.

This pickup comes amid a flurry of changes for the well-known cable offering. Showtime and Paramount+ are set to be merged into a single entity known as Paramount+ with Showtime. This has also led the streamer to cut original content from Jordan Peele and others as the transition takes shape. At the same time, the premium channel is looking to change up its programming strategy, and its decision to pick up Uncoupled figures into that plan. Per the trade, the company is looking to place its content offerings into one of three categories. One of these, according to head honcho Chris McCarthy, is “Metro Cultures,” and that encompasses “ culturally diverse takes. This is where the newly acquired sitcom will reside.

Co-created by Sex and the City and Emily in Paris’ Darren Star and Modern Family’s Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled centers on Michael Lawson, whose world is turned upside down after his longtime partner (Tuc Watkins) suddenly dumps him. Shaken but determined to move forward, Michael embraces the single life in Manhattan. But as he soon discovers, the gay dating scene has changed significantly in the 17 years since he entered his relationship. The series also features a strong supporting cast composed of Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

The former Netflix production received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences . The show sought to balance camp with other elements , a detail that Neil Patrick Harris and Brooks Ashmanskas spoke to. The cast has also been praised and, based on comments from Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, they learned a lot from each other. One can also note – as Tuc Watkins and Emerson Brooks did – that the show avoids tropes and aims to create layered gay characters.

Uncoupled should be a firm addition to Showtime’s stable of content, and it sounds like it could have a bright future with the network. Fans are likely glad to hear that it’s coming back, especially considering that the first season ended on a major cliffhanger. It’s also been reported that this iteration of the series will be a bit edgier than its original incarnation, probably due to the creative allowances of its new home. One can only speculate as to what the producers have planned for Michael and his friends’ next chapter, but it’ll be intriguing to find out.