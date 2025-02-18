Someone Told Rob Mariano The New Season Of Traitors Is 'Messy,' And He Fessed Up: 'We Made Some Great Television'

The Traitors has become one of the most popular Peacock subscription shows. Now in its third season, it’s making more waves than ever on our 2025 TV schedule and that’s thanks to the chaotic chasm that erupted amongst the newest set of Traitors. Reality royalty Rob Mariano, who was one of the four secret hooded foes, agreed that their dynamic made this year particularly hard to navigate, but made some incredible content for the fans.

The Amazing Race participant chatted with Goldderby about being the latest cast member to get the boot from Ardross Castle and his gameplay up to the ousting. He noted that he was pleased to be invited to join Season 3 and found that the new reality experience helped him find some new bounds within himself during the process. The 49-year-old also relayed he was happy with the waves made within those mysterious walls and the viewers. He shared:

It’s something different, something I’d never done before, and I’m happy that I competed. I feel like I found a couple new tricks in my bag...We made some great television.

As the show continues, this statement continues to ring true. For the U.S. version, there hasn’t been a super sloppy Traitors season like this one before. Mariano, outside of his fellow shadowed frenemy, Bob the Drag Queen, was top of the list in regards to who ran the conversations. While BTDQ was much more bubbly and dynamic, the former had layered, razor-sharp relationships with other contestants. Needless to say, the duo’s styles coming together in the turret didn’t last long.

Even before the quarrelsome quartet lost half of their power, the word messy had been thrown around by many of the show’s fans. And that’s not even getting into this season’s weird confessional filters . When the Survivor alum had the word relayed to him, he was quick to agree, noting it was due to his strategy, saying:

I agree, and it’s my fault...I’m proud of it, because you guys are loving it, and so are we…I definitely made it monumentally harder for me to be able to navigate the situation by doing what I did [in going after Bob]. But it is a complete disaster, and there is absolutely zero trust amongst the Traitors this season. It’s fun to watch, but hard to play.

It’s no surprise that the Survivor personality knows it all boils down to the Bob the Drag Queen vote. I have a feeling, that regardless if he made that move or not, this third installment would have been one for the books. This thought goes beyond that secret turret, too. With the monumental S3 save by Tom Sandoval putting the nail in Mariano’s traitorous coffin to Sam Asghari surfacing as the surprising but best Traitors player this year, it seems like we aren’t done with the twists yet.

What will become of the remaining hooded duo–we’ll have to wait to Thursday to find out. As for the continuing mess, Rob Mariano spun across the grounds, I can’t wait to see what unfurls from it next. It will be, without a doubt, some great TV.

Catch the remaining cast members of Traitors S3 on Thursday nights on Peacock anytime after 9 P.M. est. And if you’d like to catch more of the hit competition show, here’s how to watch all the versions of Traitors –besides Alan Cummings’ campy and stylish perfection, my favorite is Season 1 of Australia, and can’t wait to stream Ireland’s, once it becomes available.