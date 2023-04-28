Apple TV+’s Ghosted Has Broken A Major Record For The Streaming Service, And Chris Evans Reacted To The Milestone

Apple TV+’s spy action comedy Ghosted premiered on the streaming service last weekend starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and it's already reached a major milestone. Over the last week, many tuned in to watch these two A-listers in their third movie together as Evans played a guy who gets ghosted by a woman he soon finds out is a spy. This fun action flick really brought in audiences, and now the Captain America star is celebrating a big record Ghosted just broke for the streamer.

This new action rom-com gave audiences a plot that we’ve seen before in movies like Killers and Knight and Day, but swapped the gender roles by having de Armas use her James Bond-like skills, which were on display in the Ghosted trailer , as a secret agent, while Evans played her clueless date who was just trying his best. This Dexter Fletcher-directed film proved to be a hit with audiences as Deadline reported that it's become the most-watched Apple TV+ movie of all time. Upon hearing the news, Chris Evans tweeted in celebration of the great news, writing:

This is incredible! To everyone that watched, thank you all SO much!! ❤️ https://t.co/a6Xjguva81April 26, 2023 See more

I’m really happy for him and the cast and crew of Ghosted for achieving this Apple TV+ milestone. According to Deadline, Skydance’s action-packed flick drew in 328,500 viewers in its first two days on the streaming service. This large number has officially surpassed the viewing numbers of other Apple TV+ films like Flinch, Spirited, Tetris, and My Mind & Me. It was also reported that Ghosted’s completion rate is 20% more than Apple TV+’s average rate. Overall, there was a lot to celebrate for both the movie itself and the streaming service.

Samba TV’s research panel believes that the “star power” of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas is a big reason why the movie is "outperforming" all of the other Apple TV+ films that have graced this streaming service. This analysis also states that since this movie has a blend of different genres like action, romance, and drama it can provide something special for everyone watching at home. As Evans and de Armas starred in massive hits like Knives Out and The Gray Man, it’s clear their real-life friendship had an impact on Ghosted .

While the movie broke a big record to Apple TV+, Ghosted has had mediocre reviews. Critics found the 2023 movie schedule entry to be forgettable with jabs at the film’s screenplay and lack of chemistry between the two leads. However, the Rotten Tomatoes' 61% audience rating is better than the critical rating of 29%. And, our own Alexandra Ramos actually found Ghosted to be a lot of fun , especially when it came to seeing the Captain America actor play a “clumsy” action role in comparison to the shield-wielding hero we knew him as. So, this proves to be another example of a movie that hits well with audiences more than the critics.