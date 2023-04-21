Ghosted Reviews Are Here, And Critics Want To Ghost Chris Evans’ Apple TV+ Romantic Action Comedy
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are onscreen together for a third time, and on their newest project they’re jumping to a new streaming service for the Apple TV+ rom-com adventure flick Ghosted. After appearing in Netflix’s Knives Out and The Gray Man, the leading duo will actually be a couple — or hopeful couple, at least — in the new movie; Evans’ Cole Turner tracks down de Armas’ Sadie Rhodes after being ghosted by her, only to find himself in way over his head. Reviews are in for Ghosted, which is available for streaming now with an Apple TV+ subscription, so let’s see if this is worth checking out this weekend.
Chris Evans is no Captain America in this movie, and he’s said it was fun to play someone far less cool. Meanwhile, Ana de Armas replaced Scarlett Johansson — Evans’ MCU co-star — when she had to exit the movie, so de Armas will get to use those James Bond skills as CIA agent Sadie. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s sister site GameRadar’s review of Ghosted. Jamie Graham gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying the lead actors make this one worth watching, even if the action leaves something to be desired. The critic continues:
David Erhlich of Indiewire grades the movie a C-, calling it “insultingly bland,” and saying by the time the movie starts playing on your screen, it’s already been half-forgotten. He continues:
Nick Schager of The Daily Beast pulls no punches with Ghosted, calling the movie the worst movie of the year, by far. The critic argues that rarely have two such charismatic stars generated fewer sparks than Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, in part because the script “falls flat with every line of dialogue.” The review continues:
Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle takes issue with the subgenre overall that promotes the idea of self-actualization through murder. The critic says this is not a movie to see, pointing out that Cole becomes the man he always could have been after Sadie teaches him to fight and kill. The review concludes:
Luke Y. Thompson of the AV Club gives Ghosted a D+ and was among the critics who compared it unfavorably to great romantic action movies like Romancing the Stone, only gender-swapped. From the review:
The critics may not have enjoyed Ghosted, particularly the CGI and script, but audiences should always feel free to decide for themselves. If this sounds like a movie you’re interested in checking out, you can do so now on Apple TV+. Also be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other movies are coming soon to the big screen and streaming.
