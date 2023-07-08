As Kourtney Kardashian's Feud With Kim Plays Out On TV, Both Showed Birthday Love To Her Daughter Penelope

Sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have had their spats in the past, but it would seem that their latest disagreement has become somewhat personal. Hulu subscription holders watching The Kardashians undoubtedly know Kourtney accused her younger sister of “copying” her wedding by teaming up with Dolce & Gabbana for a show. (The high-profile company was the designer for Kourtney and husband Travis Barker’s special day.) After those claims were laid out, Kim leveled some at her big sis. This situation isn’t all that pretty but, as it plays out on our screens, the two siblings showed some birthday love to Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan may love to use their social media accounts to share bikini pics and prop up their brands, but they also have a knack for sharing birthday tributes. That’s especially true when it comes to the kids of the family. This weekend, Kourtney Kardashian ’s second oldest child, Penelope Disick, turned 11, and her mom and auntie went all out while sending well wishes to her. Kourtney took to her Instagram stories to post a couple of throwback images featuring her little girl. You can check them out down below:

The proud mom also had a very “sweet” surprise prepared for young Ms. Disick. In another photo, the Poosh founder revealed a group of tasty-looking donuts that spell out a birthday wish. You can see the pastries in the screenshot below, and I guarantee you’ll get hungry after you look at the pic:

Kourtney Kardashian certainly adores her kids, and that’s probably why she was eager to have one with Travis Barker. She’s currently pregnant with their first child and announced the news during a Blink-182 concert . Kardashian’s gone all in on the baby bump journey , even sporting bikinis while she’s with child. She’s clearly looking forward to the new addition but, in the meantime, it’s lovely to see her shout out her daughter for her 11th birthday.

If you can believe it, Kim Kardashian went even further with the b-day love. She posted a slew of images to her own Instagram story. One of the sweetest tributes was a photo of Penelope alongside her own daughter, North. Kardashian referred to her niece as the “best friend” her oldest child could ever have and included a sweet photo of the two young girls:

The SKIMS head shared a number of other sweet photos of the two cousins as well, with some being current snapshots and others being throwbacks. One of the photos showed the 42-year-old and her niece sporting temporary tattoos in a selfie:

A mutual love for a child can certainly serve as common ground for even two bickering siblings. As for the apparent feud, Kim Kardashian countered her sister's copying claims by listing some ways that Kourtney has taken cues from her in the past. It currently seems like The Kardashians isn’t done covering this drama, and there’s a chance that it could remain in play throughout the duration of the third season. What we don’t know for sure, however, is whether the two are still on the outs, as the show is recorded in advance. Regardless of that though, it’s at least wonderful that they both used their day to honor Penelope in such a way.