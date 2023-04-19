Travis Barker Sent Kourtney Kardashian A Sweet Birthday Message, And His Surprise Last Photo Of Her Is Giving Butt Cleavage

Much of the Internet quickly became infatuated with the unexpected pairing of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2021. Even during those early days, it was said that Kardashian’s family was happy about her and Barker’s relationship . Their moments of PDA (one of which happened at Disneyland) may not have convinced some that they were serious. However, they eventually proved to be each other’s person, as they took that walk down the aisle in 2022. They’ve since continued to be very public about their love for each other and, just recently, Barker sent Kardashian a sweet birthday message. (And one of the photos he shared gave serious butt cleavage.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum celebrated her 44th birthday this week, prompting the Blink-182 drummer to share a lovely post on his Instagram . In his caption, the 47-year-old rock star expressed how “grateful” he is for his “soulmate” and said that she deserves “everything your heart desires.” He also included a number of photos and pics of himself and his beloved, but I think you’ll really be over “the moon” when you see the final pic. Check it out:

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Wow… that’s a really nice jacket that the mother of three is wearing in the last photo. I shouldn’t “crack” jokes, especially since Travis Barker’s sentiments are so sentimental. But if I’m being honest, it was very “cheeky” of the veteran musician to slip in that picture at the end of the slideshow. In all seriousness though, you can’t help but smile when you think about just how much these two care for each other and don’t mind openly showing their affection.

To that point, Kourtney Kardashian spotted the tribute and responded with a comment. And as you would expect, her reaction was incredibly sweet:

I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband 🥹❤️

The two stars went on quite the matrimonial ride before the reality TV vet was officially able to refer to the rocker as her husband. The two officially became engaged in October 2021 and, from there, rumors about wedding plans began to surface. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas in April 2022, though it wasn’t actually legal. They tied the knot for real in California that May, before having a lavish ceremony in Italy that same month. Travis Barker later shared a look at the wedding (while sister-in-law Kylie Jenner also shared some sweet views).

With their one-year anniversary coming up, I would expect the couple to get even more lovey dovey in the weeks to come. I don’t know how they’ll manage to top themselves in regard to social media posts, seeing as they’ve already penned so many great posts over the years. Though I’m sure they’ll find a way to do so, and a little more butt cleavage surely wouldn’t hurt any of those inevitable tributes, either.