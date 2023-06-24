Kourtney Kardashian Is All In On Her Baby Bump Journey, As She Shares New Bikini Pics

One of Hollywood’s most notable families (and reality TV casts) is set to welcome a new member of their brood. Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker , and the two seem incredibly excited. Plenty of fans have been showing the couple love during this time, as “Kravis” stans had been hoping for baby news. Kardashian herself has seemingly been enjoying herself during this time as you’d imagine. It now looks like she’s going all in on her baby bump journey, as she dropped some new bikini pics.

44-year-old Kourtney Kardashian has slowly but surely been showing more of her bump since she and her hubby jointly confirmed her pregnancy via social media. Kardashian announced the news while cheering on her man at his Blink-182 concert and shared a few bump photos days later. The bikini pics she shared on social media, however, indicate that she’s truly happy about her body amid her pregnancy. The images below show her sporting a green bikini while enjoying some pool time with her kids. Check it out:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

This is far from the first swimwear pic that the Poosh founder has ever shared with her social media followers. Yet it is one of the rare series of pics that doesn’t require the Kardashians star to shut down any kind of rumors. In the past, she’s posted a few bikini pics only to have users say that she looks like she’s with child. Though she took those comments well , one would imagine said responses can get tiring. So while it’s great to see the mother of three embracing her body to the fullest, it’s also wonderful to know that she doesn’t have to contend with assumptions involving her anatomy.

A number of fans are showing her love in the comments section, with one saying she looks “stunning” while others are acknowledging how “cute” she looks. The apparent wave of positivity arrives on the heels of her family’s sweet responses to the pregnancy. Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian had sweet reactions to the news on their social media accounts. Kylie Jenner joined the chorus by sharing a slew of sweet emojis in the comments of Kourtney’s announcement post.

Others who’ve been in the famous family’s orbit for some time now also apparently reacted to the big news. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, is allegedly happy for Kravis’ pregnancy , and sources say he reached out to congratulate the pair. Also, Travis Barker’s former wife, Shanna Moakler, is said to be excited for them as well.

It must be gratifying for the star to be able to flaunt her pregnant figure while wearing a bikini, considering everything she and her husband went through to conceive. Early she acknowledged that it would be hard to get pregnant in her ‘40s but expressed her desire to try. She and Travis Barker eventually went on an IVF journey, which viewers were able to see on her family’s reality show. Eventually, they forsook the treatments due to lack of success. Along the way, they were open to trying a number of different methods to increase their chances of conceiving. The media personality was even advised to drink Barker’s semen to help boost her thyroid levels and took advantage of another scheme involving quail eggs .

And after all of that, here we are now with a pregnant Kourtney Kardashian in a sleek bikini. You can’t help but be happy for her and her loved ones during this time, and I’m willing to bet that this isn’t the last set of photos that she’ll share of her baby bump. Here’s to continued joy for Kardashian and more fun bikini pics from her as well.