Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Been Renewed At Netflix, And We Also Know When The Series Will End

It goes without saying that Avatar: The Last Airbender (which is available to Netflix subscribers) is one of the biggest titles on the 2024 TV schedule. Ahead of its premiere, it was highly anticipated and has since garnered (mixed) buzz since it debuted in February. Of course, despite how high-profile the show is, it wasn’t necessarily guaranteed an additional season. With that, viewers have awaited word on its future Well, the streamer has now confirmed that the fantasy drama has officially been renewed. And, with that, we also know when the show will come to an end.

Netflix handed the live-action adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon show a very generous renewal. The show is not only returning for Season 2, but the streamer has greenlit a third season as well. Said news was confirmed by the company via social media. The graphic used for the announcement was shared to Instagram, and you can see it for yourself down below:

Fans should also take note of another interesting piece of information that goes along with this announcement. Per the official news release, the series is set to officially end with its third season. While some may not be happy to hear about this, those who are very familiar with the Avatar franchise are sure to know that this matches up with the trajectory of the OG series.

The Nick cartoon, which premiered in 2005, wrapped up after three seasons in 2008. Each of those seasons had their designations, with the first being “Book One: Water,” the second being “Book Two: Earth” and the third being “Book Three: Fire.” As of right now, it’s unclear as to when we can expect the upcoming seasons of the live-action show to drop.

This news comes at a very interesting time, as it was recently reported that The Last Airbender’s viewership stats were decreasing following its strong start. (Whether that trend has anything to do with Avatar’s mixed reviews is hard to say.) History has shown that Netflix tends to move forward with productions that manage to expand their audiences as time goes on. So this latest move could indicate that the numbers are at least in the ballpark of what the company desires. Or, at the very least, execs believe there’s still upside as time goes on.

As a whole, what this renewal seems to signify is that the entertainment conglomerate is devoted to investing in one of the biggest IPs it controls at the moment. One would think that a number of fans will be content as they continue watching this show, because they’ll have the knowledge that the endgame will eventually play out. Time will tell how the producers plan to approach the next two bombaster chapters of this epic tale.

Avatar: The Last Airbender first eight-episode season is now available to stream. Also, keep an eye on the 2024 Netflix TV and movie schedule to stay in the know on what's coming down the pipeline.