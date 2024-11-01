Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Bonded With Liam Payne Over Sobriety, But Is Having A Tough Time After His Death: ‘I Can Torture My Brain About ‘Why Didn’t He Respond?’
AJ McLean candidly opens up about Liam Payne's death.
The death of Liam Payne was a shock to many, and now, weeks after the news broke, many are sharing stories about him while mourning this tragic loss. This includes Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, who bonded with the former One Direction member about sobriety. Now, the singer is opening up about that connection and the difficulty he’s having grieving the loss of his friend and fellow artist.
The Backstreet Boys member had worked with Payne on Building the Band, a reality competition that’s part of Netflix’s upcoming releases. The two bonded over their boy band histories as well as their sobriety. During an interview with the LA Times, AJ McLean opened up about their friendship, saying:
McLean explained that he felt like Payne’s “very older brother,” and he noted that he could “tell” that the singer “had seen some shit.” Both men experienced overwhelming fame at a young age, because of the success of their respective boybands. They also both have histories dealing with addiction, with McClean being sober for three years.
The Backstreet Boys member said he didn’t think the former 1D singer was using when they worked together. However, after Payne unexpectedly fell to his death in Buenos Aires, an autopsy revealed that he had pink cocaine – which is a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and possibly other drugs – in his system.
Before Payne’s death, gusts at the hotel he was staying at said he was “causing a disturbance,” and that he needed to be “escorted back up to his room.” Others said he was seen “smashing his laptop in the lobby,” and that he also “passed out” there. While there are still a lot of questions about his death, as I mentioned, it was later revealed that there were drugs in his system, and crack and cocaine had been found in his room.
After working together on the Netflix series, McLean explained that he would text Payne frequently, and he had sent the late singer a text the day before he died. Reflecting on everything that’s happened, and the grief he’s feeling, the “I Want It That Way” singer said:
Like AJ McLean, many celebrities have shown their love and support for Liam Payne and his loved ones. Along with all the members of One Direction, Simon Cowell penned an emotional tribute about him, saying he was “truly devastated” by this loss. Shawn Mendes also paused his concert to speak about the “Night Changes” singer, saying he “was a beautiful soul.”
As we learn more about Liam Payne’s death and hear more stories about him from those who knew and worked with him, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.