President Barack Obama Is Producing A Netflix Movie Starring Julia Roberts, Check Out The Notes He Gave To The Director
Leave The World Behind streams this December.
Since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House in 2017, the couple have gotten into business in Hollywood by producing a number of projects in recent years. The couple’s next executive producing effort is Leave The World Behind. The movie coming out this December stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali, and is helmed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The director recently spoke about notes Obama gave during production, and the former U.S. president’s perspective on the movie’s topic sounds riveting.
Leave The World Behind is among the many upcoming book adaptations to look forward to this fall. Based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name, it’s a psychological thriller about two families that are strangers to one another that become entangled in an apocalyptic event in the same luxurious home. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Sam Esmail recalled the notes he received from President Barack Obama.
Obama was such a fan of Alam’s 2020 novel that he placed the book on one of his famed summer reading lists prior to becoming the producer on the film adaptation. While Obama didn’t deal with the kind of state of emergency that occurs in the book, he certainly has a lengthy resume on crisis management and brought that to the producing effort through his and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions company. Esmail continued with these words:
More specifically, Leave The World Behind follows Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a wealthy couple who drive out a remote luxury Airbnb in Long Island for a vacation away from their home in Brooklyn alongside their teen children. However, their idyllic time away is disrupted when an older Black couple show up one night identifying themselves as the home’s owners who have fled a blackout in the city to take shelter. The unique situation tests both parties' trust in the other.
Could Leave The World Behind become the latest in great Julia Roberts movies? We’ll find out once the movie finds its first audiences. The family drama is first set to find its world premiere at AFI Fest on October 25 before it joins 2023 Netflix movie release dates on December 8. The Obamas are also the executive producers behind an upcoming biopic about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, Rustin, which is heading to select theaters on November 3 before reaching Netflix subscribers on November 17.
