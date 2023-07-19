Comedians Bert Kreischer And Stavros Halkias Got Maternity Pictures Taken Together And They're More Artsy Than Fartsy

Comedian Bert Kreischer was recently on the road for his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival tour, and when you're on the road, some wild things can happen. With that said, wild is subjective when talking about the man who was the inspiration for one of Ryan Reynolds' best movies, Van Wilder and had another one of his stories adapted into a movie called The Machine. Given that, I guess it isn't too wild to hear he teamed up with fellow comedians Stavros Halkias and Rosebud Baker for maternity pictures. However, what makes these photos truly hilarious is how artsy they turned out.

Rosebud Baker, who is one of the many comedians featured on Bert Kreischer's tour, shared what might be the best maternity photos I've seen, with no disrespect to Rihanna's maternity photoshoot. Take a look at her photos below, which Bert Kreischer shared on Twitter alongside a bonus photo with comedian Stavros Halkias:

The mothers of @fullyloadedfest pic.twitter.com/FRMMebNtuEJuly 18, 2023 See more

If I were Rosebud Baker, I would have those photos hanging above my mantle for the rest of eternity. Comedians are known to come up with some wild ideas, and this is just another prime example of that. However, what truly elevates this, what makes it really funny, is the fact that it's done in a super artistic way with everyone's bellies and faces poking out of the abyss. I'd argue more effort was likely put into these jokey photos than Kourtney Kardashian's maternity shoot, which featured a potential Photoshop error.

Probably the best part of this story is that Stavros Halkias wasn't even involved in the conception of this brilliant idea. Originally, it was Rosebud Baker and Bert Kreischer who came up with it, and Halkias later saw their photos when they shared them on Instagram. After possibly feeling a bit of FOMO, the comedian left the following comment on the picture:

Really jealous I wasn't there for this

What I love about Stavros Halkias is that his Instagram comment could've easily be written off as a sarcastic comment. However, there's a chance Halkias was hilariously envious to the point that he apparently went and had the exact same photos taken with Bert Kreischer in the exact same style. Either that, or he was also present when the photoshoot occurred, and Baker just didn't share those photos originally because she wasn't in them. I prefer to think the former is what happened because it makes for the best story.

As mentioned, Halkias and Baker were a part of Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, which featured a who's who of trending comedians opening for him. Unfortunately, Kreischer's best friend Tom Segura wasn't on the lineup of people who appeared, but there were plenty of other folks on the list like Mark Normand, Dave Attell, and Dan Soder, all of who would be great for more follow-up maternity pics. Hell, just take a maternity pic with everyone on the tour at this point!

If you're excited about Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, you're out of luck because there are no upcoming tour dates. With that said, anyone looking for his comedy need only use their Netflix subscription to find a number of specials with some of his best work.