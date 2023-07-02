Kourtney Kardashian Had A Photoshop Fail In The Back Of Her Maternity Photos, But I’m More Obsessed With All The Funny Star Wars Comparisons

When it comes to PhotoShop fails, the Kardashian family has been known to take a lot of heat. Kim Kardashian , in particular, has been accused of some wild alterations to her social media pics, including editing out her trapezius muscles , but this time fans have turned their attention to Kourtney Kardashian. Unlike her little sis, it’s what wasn’t erased from the Lemme founder’s image that had people talking, and while some wondered what was happening in the background of one of her maternity shots, others were more interested in what Kourtney’s wearing, saying her fit belonged in a galaxy far, far away.

Kourtney Kardashian executed the perfect pregnancy announcement during a recent Blink 182 concert, holding up a sign for her husband that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant,” in an homage to the band’s music video for “All the Small Things.” As the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump with Travis Barker at their gender reveal party, it was the small things in the fourth photo that had people talking. Take a look:

One person on Reddit pointed out that in the fourth photo of Kourtney Kardashian ’s post, they seemingly forgot to edit out the people in the background. While the social media user seemed to think the photo-bombers were members of the Barkers’ staff, there are children running around back there too, so it’s possible this photoshoot just happened in the middle of the gender-reveal festivities.

Some weren’t as distracted by the maternity shoot interlopers as they were by the reality star’s choice of outfit. The blue bodysuit showed off her growing bump, but the black band around her waist did give it a particularly Star Wars vibe, with one commenter on the thread saying:

I literally had to stop and think of the gender reveal was Star Wars themed.

That person was not alone, as others commented:

Her outfits giving jedi knight – PrincipalLouise

Princess Leia? Is that you? – whowouldhavethought3

Kourtney Is training to be a jedi in that outfit. – meatloafgrasshopper

what in the princess leia is going on here ??? – catmommaxx

Still more on the Instagram thread wrote:

It’s giving…. Star Wars – jazziraverhorst

not the stars wars costume 😂😂😂😂 pliz! – ainedutchesgold

Princess Leia vibes – ireenuhh

To our knowledge, the look was not intended to give Star Wars vibes, though with Travis Barker commenting on the Instagram post that he already knows his son’s name, there have been wackier conspiracy theories. If Baby Boy Barker ends up being named Anakin, I’m taking credit for the prediction.

The Kardashians viewers watched the couple’s struggles to conceive a child in the first and second seasons of the show. Kourtney Kardashian has been open about her journey with IVF, and how long it took her to get her energy back once they stopped those treatments. That made it especially exciting for Kravis fans to learn about the impending new addition to their blended family.