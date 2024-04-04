The Best Sandra Hüller Movies (Including Anatomy Of A Fall) And How To Watch Them

In 2023, Sandra Hüller had a big year that was capped off wonderfully with a nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall, which was also nominated for Best Picture that year. We imagine that even bigger and better opportunities are on the horizon for the German-born actor following her buzzy role in the French film. However, that is where we shall start in our following selection of some of the best Sandra Hülller movies so far, along with a tip of how to watch them on streaming or elsewhere.

Anatomy Of A Fall (2023)

After the mysterious death of her husband, a writer (Hüller) becomes desperate to prove her innocence when problematic evidence against her grows insurmountable and begins to affect her relationship with her 11-year-old son (Milo Machado-Graner), who is also the only witness to the event.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: In addition to Hüller’s Best Actress nomination and its Best Picture nod, Anatomy of a Fall — a spellbinding, thoroughly absorbing courtroom drama — earned five Oscar nominations total and director Justine Triet and her co-writer, Arthur Harari, took home the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Stream Anatomy of a Fall on Hulu.

Rent or buy Anatomy of a Fall on Amazon.

Buy Anatomy of a Fall on Blu-ray on Amazon (on May 28, 2024).

The Zone Of Interest (2023)

A German army commandant (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Hüller) try to create an ideal living situation for themselves and their five children at their home right outside the border of Auschwitz.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Hüller actually starred in two 2024 Best Picture Oscar nominees, the other being The Zone of Interest — writer and director Jonathan Glazer’s acclaimed A24 movie (which he adapted from Martin Armis’ harrowing 2014 novel) that did earn an Academy Award for its remarkable sound design and will be available with a Max subscription on April 5, 2024.

Stream The Zone of Interest on Max (on April 5, 2024).

Rent or buy The Zone of Interest on Amazon.

Munich: The Edge Of War (2021)

A British civil servant (George McKay) and his former classmate, working as a German diplomat (Jannis Niewöhner) become embroiled in a conspiracy as Europe draws closer to earth-shattering conflict.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Another recent drama based on a World War II-era novel starring Hüller is Christian Schwochow’s Netflix original movie, Munich: The Edge of War, in which the actor stars in the brief, but pivotal, role of Helen Winter, who risked her life to pass along information regarding the sinister true intentions of Adolf Hitler.

Stream Munich: The Edge of War on Netflix.

I'm Your Man (2021)

In order to fund her latest research project, a scientist (Maren Eggert) agrees to live for three weeks with a life-like mechanical companion (Dan Stevens, who brushed up on his German to prepare for the role) that has been designed to fulfill her innermost desires in a man.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Hüller also has a small, but memorable, role as a person hired to monitor and ask questions about the experiment at the center of I’m Your Man — director and co-writer Maria Schrader’s adaptation of Emma Braslavsky’s short story that feels like a rom-com-style episode of Black Mirror.

Stream I'm Your Man on Hulu.

Rent or buy I'm Your Man on Amazon.

Buy I'm Your Man on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Sleep (2020)

A young woman (Gro Swantje Kohlhof) travels to an idyllic village where she tries to figure out the meaning behind the terrifying nightmares that have plagued her mother (Hüller) and caused her to have a nervous breakdown.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Hüller is one of the central characters of Sleep (translated from the original German title, Schlaf) — an unsettling horror movie co-written by director Michael Venus with Thomas Friedrich.

Rent or buy Sleep on Amazon.

Buy Sleep on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Exile (2020)

As he grows increasingly suspicious of the way his colleagues are treating him, a pharmaceutical engineer (Misel Maticevic) from Kosovo begins to suffer a debilitating identity crisis while living in Germany.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Hüller also stars in writer and director Visar Morina’s heart-wrenching and thought-provoking psychological thriller, Exile, as the German wife of the central character, whose own behavior only adds to his paranoia.

Stream Exile on MUBI.

Proxima (2019)

A French astronaut (Eva Green) — the sole female participant in a year-long mission — struggles to prepare for the impending trip, knowing that she will be forced to leave her young daughter (Zélie Boulant) behind.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: In another European film that explores a different form of separation anxiety, co-writer and director Alice Winocour’s heartbreaking Proxima, Hüller stars as a psychologist who tries to help the central mother and daughter duo through their challenging situation.

Rent or buy Proxima on Amazon.

Sybil (2019)

Longing to return to her original passion for writing, a dissatisfied psychotherapist (Virginie Efira) unexpectedly finds the inspiration she has been missing when she is enlisted to help a former client: an actor (Adèle Exarchopoulos) having an affair with her co-star (Gaspard Ulliel).

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Hüller’s first collaboration with Justine Triet is the intriguing, dramatic character study, Sybil, for which (as she told Deadline) the filmmaker specifically wrote for Hüller the part of a movie director unaware her husband is cheating on her.

Stream Sybil on Amazon Prime.

Buy Sybil on Blu-ray on Amazon.

In The Aisles (2018)

After losing his job, a shy young man (Franz Rogowski) takes a position stacking shelves at a wholesale market, where he becomes immediately smitten with a co-worker (Hüller), even though she is married.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Hüller has the honor of playing the female lead in one of her more lighthearted, funnier, and romantic credits, In the Aisles, from director Thomas Stuber, who wrote the screenplay with the author of the original short story, Clemens Meyer.

Stream In the Aisles on Amazon Prime.

Stream In the Aisles on Crackle.

Stream In the Aisles on Plex.

Buy In the Aisles on DVD on Amazon.

Toni Erdmann (2016)

Hoping to grow closer to his workaholic daughter (Hüller), a serial practical joker (Peter Simonischek) invents an outrageous alter ego in order to infiltrate her professional life.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: From director Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann is a tender and cleverly funny German film that was nominated for the Best International Oscar in 2017 and was once set for an English-language remake that would have seen Jack Nicholson come out of retirement.

Rent or buy Toni Erdmann on Amazon.

Buy Toni Erdmann on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Requiem (2006)

A young woman (Hüller) suffering from epilepsy begins to fear that her worsening health concerns are of demonic origin.

Why it is one of the best Sandra Hüller movies: Hüller’s first leading role in a feature film was in Requiem — a horror movie inspired by true events from director Hans-Christian Schmid.

Rent or buy Requiem on Apple iTunes.

Buy Requiem on DVD on Amazon.

Be on the lookout for Sandra Hüller’s upcoming films — a German comedy called 2:1 due for release on the 2024 movies schedule and a period drama currently in development called Rose. In the meantime, check out her best work so far, today!