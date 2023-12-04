After Big Brother Season 17 Hit Netflix, Da'Vonne Rogers Hilariously Reacted To Fans Questioning Her Choices

Netflix recently added Big Brother Seasons 6 and 17 to its library of licensed content, which is giving those without a Paramount+ subscription the opportunity to stream two of the more iconic seasons of the series. Memorable Houseguest Da'Vonne Rogers is part of the reason why Season 17 is so fun to watch, but maybe not for reasons she's being reminded of years after the fact. Following its arrival, Rogers has been hilariously fighting to defend herself on X by justifying her game moves to those watching anew, and it's been a joy to watch.

Da'Vonne Rogers, whom reality show fans may also recognize from the Big Brother vet's time on The Challenge, already seemed to know she was in for some trouble when she first promoted her inaugural season on her X account. She let her followers and the internet at large know that the 17th cycle was available to stream, even if she would have preferred her follow-up appearance in Season 18 as the one Netflix was promoting.

I can’t believe they chose season 17 when 18 was RIGHT THERE 😩Either way … I’m on Netflix ✨ pic.twitter.com/gBugvLpGTBDecember 2, 2023 See more

Da'Vonne indicated in other interactions she preferred people see Season 18 because she played better in that season. In Season 17, Da'Vonne was first noted by fans for her powers of observation when she realized that Liz Nolan was secretly swapping places with her sister Julia. Unfortunately, Da'Vonne shared that information with Jason Roy, who then told the rest of the house. She ultimately caught flak from fans at the time for not keeping the information to herself, or at least using it to blackmail Liz and try and save herself from her eviction. Da'Vonne was ultimately sent home in Week 2.

It didn't take long at all for the viewers to come back at Da'Vonne with the same complaints from years ago, though she saw that coming from a mile away. Before even responding to new viewers, the Big Brother Season 17 Houseguest predicted exactly what would be coming her way now that the season is on Netflix:

Now I’m about to have all of these new people telling me 'You should’ve kept your mouth shut about the twins' …. 'Why did you tell the whole house about the twins' … 🗣️I TOLD JASON !!!!! 😩 DASSIT

There seems to be a common misconception that it was Da'Vonne who spread the twin twist throughout the house and not her fellow Houseguest, Jason. While Da'Vonne did share the information with Jason, it does make it seem a lot worse to believe she shared a huge piece of information with the house that could've saved her chances in the game. Of course, it was only a matter of time until that opinion was shared, and Da'Vonne thought it might be best to split:

I … see yall 😩😂 I’m logging OUT https://t.co/zWsuI6dyfV pic.twitter.com/pvzckPyzqxDecember 2, 2023 See more

Her sabbatical from social media didn't last long, however, as fellow Houseguest Steve Moses got in on the fun and continued to help spread the narrative. Moses, who ultimately won Big Brother Season 17, typed the following in response to one of Da'Vonne's tweets:

'We are not crazy. There are two of this girl. Go look at her face.' -@DayDaVonne_ to Meg, Jackie, Jeff, Jason, James, and me. It's really impressive you found it. No way I could have figured it out on my own if you hadn't told me. Loooove you

Steve included a clip in his message, which showed that while Da'Vonne didn't break the news, she did back up Jason with the exact quote used above. Da'Vonne seemed to take the jab in stride, however, and called out the Big Brother Season 17 winner for trying to throw gas on the fire:

YOU ARE A TROLL 😂😂😂 this conversation happened after I told Jason … then he told Meg … and Meg told James and James told everyone else AND THEN we all talked about it. I hate you so much lmaooooo

Big Brother Season 17 wasn't Da'Vonne Rogers' best moment in the franchise, but it could always be worse. Da'Vonne went on the record talking about how she "felt bad" about playing in Season 22, as she tried to play differently and be less confrontational. With that being said, Da'Vonne did end up winning America's Favorite Player that season, which had to be nice regardless.

Overall, it's cool to see new audiences getting into Big Brother and talking about the game. The past couple of weeks for dedicated fans have only contained news that Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz aren't together , and there's a spinoff coming up I'm still unsure about.

Perhaps now we can transition away from Season 25 gossip and start conversations about Big Brother 's most memorable winners and other fun stuff. The odds of that feel slim, given that this franchise seems to have nonstop drama, whether it be on the show or on the internet years later.

Watch Big Brother Seasons 6 and 17 right now on Netflix. I've seen both seasons, though I may even feel compelled to rewatch just to hop in on all the fun with newcomers. With the year and television schedule winding down, it's always a good time to catch up on some classics.