I Spoke With The Pitt's Tal Anderson About How Autism Is Represented On The Show And How 'The Fight For Autonomy Has Been Going On Forever'
We talked about Becca, Mel and more!
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This story does contain spoilers for Season 2 of The Pitt. You can watch the series with an HBO Max subscription.
The Pitt is known and beloved for how realistic it is when it comes to how it portrays healthcare workers and the patients they see. The series also includes a range of neurodivergent characters, including an autistic woman named Becca, who is Dr. Mel King’s sister. I had the chance to chat with Tal Anderson, who plays Becca, about how autism and neurodiversity are represented on this Emmy-winning series, and she opened up to me about the importance of it.
The Pitt’s Becca Actress Told Me Why It’s So Important To Have A Range Of Neurodivergent Characters On The Show
During my conversation with Tal Anderson about her work on The Pitt, I noted that Taylor Dearden, who plays Becca’s sister Mel, has spoken about how her doctor is also neurodivergent. That led me to ask about the importance of having a range of neurodivergent characters on the series. In response, the actress told me:
Anderson, who is autistic, went on to tell me that this representation “means a lot” to her, and she’s had “many people” reach out to tell her the same thing.
She also noted that it’s Becca and Mel aren't the only characters on the spectrum; there was another autistic patient named Terrance in Season 1 (Episodes 5 through 7), who was played by Coby Bird. Through his story, as well as Becca’s, we’ve been able to see autistic men and women on the series, which is vital, as Anderson explained:
Along with showing neurodivergent men and women, Anderson noted the importance of highlighting these characters' independence. While Becca is “a person with very high support needs,” she’s also very “capable,” and The Pitt makes sure to show us that:
Overall, this representation is wonderful and helps viewers see people who range across the spectrum of autism and neurodivergence in nuanced and three-dimensional ways. Now, when it comes to Becca specifically, her story in the season that’s been airing on the 2026 TV schedule also highlights the importance of her standing up for her independence and autonomy.
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The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is available in full, and Season 2 drops new episodes on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Make sure you keep that subscription, too, because the show will return for Season 3.
The Pitt’s Tal Anderson Told Me Why Becca Standing Up For Her Independence And Relationship Is ‘Everything’ For A ‘Disabled Adult’
Now, if you’ve been watching Season 2 of The Pitt, you’ll know that Becca’s storyline this season is focused on her sister, who is also her caregiver, finding out that she’s in a relationship with a man named Adam. While it’s a tense storyline between the sisters, it has a powerful message about the importance of autonomy, as Anderson explained:
Speaking directly to Becca’s storyline, which involves her going to an assisted living facility while Mel works, Anderson told me that she loves how independent her character is. Explaining the importance of that and her boundaries, the actress said:
We really get to see Becca do just that, too, as she reveals her relationship with her boyfriend, Adam, to Mel during Season 2.
Now, Mel finds out about him in an unideal way when Becca comes to the ER and learns she has a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). At first, Mel thought her sister got it from holding her pee for too long, but Becca told her that she’s been having sex (which is another way you can get a UTI). And that’s how she learns about Adam.
During our chat about this storyline, I asked Anderson why her character didn’t tell her sister about her relationship until she had to. In response, she shared the complex reasoning behind Becca’s choice:
This brings it back around to the point Tal Anderson made about autonomy and independence. Becca wanted something for herself, and she’s very happy with Adam. She knew that when she told her sister about him, things would change. So, that’s why she kept it a secret.
Meanwhile, we see Mel's side of the story too, as she struggles to accept that her sister kept a big secret from her. All together, it presents a complex and meaningful story that highlights Becca and Mel's relationship as well as Becca's independence.
Overall, The Pitt has incorporated multiple storylines involving neurodivergent characters, and we see it highlighted specifically with Becca and Mel. Hopefully, that will continue when the show returns for Season 3, and hopefully, we’ll get to see more patients who are on the spectrum, too, so this representation can continue.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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