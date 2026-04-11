I Spoke With The Pitt's Tal Anderson About How Autism Is Represented On The Show And How 'The Fight For Autonomy Has Been Going On Forever'

This story does contain spoilers for Season 2 of The Pitt. You can watch the series with an HBO Max subscription .

The Pitt is known and beloved for how realistic it is when it comes to how it portrays healthcare workers and the patients they see. The series also includes a range of neurodivergent characters, including an autistic woman named Becca, who is Dr. Mel King’s sister. I had the chance to chat with Tal Anderson, who plays Becca, about how autism and neurodiversity are represented on this Emmy-winning series, and she opened up to me about the importance of it.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Pitt’s Becca Actress Told Me Why It’s So Important To Have A Range Of Neurodivergent Characters On The Show

During my conversation with Tal Anderson about her work on The Pitt, I noted that Taylor Dearden, who plays Becca’s sister Mel, has spoken about how her doctor is also neurodivergent. That led me to ask about the importance of having a range of neurodivergent characters on the series. In response, the actress told me:

Well, I mean, the statistics support it, so I'm so happy that it's a show that, you know, is not about autism, but it has multiple neurodivergent characters who are all very different from each other. I mean, I personally think it's just another thing that the show gets right and does really well.

Anderson, who is autistic , went on to tell me that this representation “means a lot” to her, and she’s had “many people” reach out to tell her the same thing.

She also noted that it’s Becca and Mel aren't the only characters on the spectrum; there was another autistic patient named Terrance in Season 1 (Episodes 5 through 7), who was played by Coby Bird. Through his story, as well as Becca’s, we’ve been able to see autistic men and women on the series, which is vital, as Anderson explained:

I mean, yes, they're two different people, but if you ask most Autistics, I think they agree that autistic women behave differently than autistic men. And you know, they tend to mask more to fit in because of social pressures, where men tend to have more stereotypical behaviors, and that's a nuance I think most neurotypical people would pick up.

Along with showing neurodivergent men and women, Anderson noted the importance of highlighting these characters' independence. While Becca is “a person with very high support needs,” she’s also very “capable,” and The Pitt makes sure to show us that:

I also really love that Becca is a person with very high support needs, but she's not portrayed as having overly intellectual or physical deficits. You know, sometimes autistic characters are shown that way to make the point that they lack independence for their differences, because autism is mostly an invisible disability. But you can definitely be disabled and not look disabled, and you can look disabled and also be very capable again. Again, I'm not sure if that's something that would be picked up on in the show by a non-disabled person, but I like it.

Overall, this representation is wonderful and helps viewers see people who range across the spectrum of autism and neurodivergence in nuanced and three-dimensional ways. Now, when it comes to Becca specifically, her story in the season that’s been airing on the 2026 TV schedule also highlights the importance of her standing up for her independence and autonomy.

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HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is available in full, and Season 2 drops new episodes on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Make sure you keep that subscription, too, because the show will return for Season 3.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Pitt’s Tal Anderson Told Me Why Becca Standing Up For Her Independence And Relationship Is ‘Everything’ For A ‘Disabled Adult’

Now, if you’ve been watching Season 2 of The Pitt , you’ll know that Becca’s storyline this season is focused on her sister, who is also her caregiver, finding out that she’s in a relationship with a man named Adam. While it’s a tense storyline between the sisters, it has a powerful message about the importance of autonomy, as Anderson explained:

Let me tell you that storyline is everything if you're a disabled adult. You know, the fight for autonomy has been going on forever for disabled people, and it definitely needed to be highlighted. So I'm so proud to have been the one to address it with my character.

Speaking directly to Becca’s storyline, which involves her going to an assisted living facility while Mel works, Anderson told me that she loves how independent her character is. Explaining the importance of that and her boundaries, the actress said:

Becca, she's living a very sheltered life with, you know, not a lot of resources, and she desperately wants some independence and as much happiness as she can get within those restrictions. But she's growing as an adult and learning to stand up for herself as an individual, and is pushing for her autonomy within the boundaries of the life she has. And I think it's amazing to show that everyone deserves that. You know, everyone has the right to be part of making decisions about their own personal life.

We really get to see Becca do just that, too, as she reveals her relationship with her boyfriend, Adam, to Mel during Season 2.

Now, Mel finds out about him in an unideal way when Becca comes to the ER and learns she has a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). At first, Mel thought her sister got it from holding her pee for too long, but Becca told her that she’s been having sex (which is another way you can get a UTI). And that’s how she learns about Adam.

During our chat about this storyline, I asked Anderson why her character didn’t tell her sister about her relationship until she had to. In response, she shared the complex reasoning behind Becca’s choice:

Well, that's the big question, right? I think she didn't tell Mel because she thought Mel would be sad, because she hadn't had time to find a boyfriend herself, and, you know, Becca didn't want to hurt Mel. But I also think that part of her was deliberately keeping it from her, because she wanted to keep it for herself.

This brings it back around to the point Tal Anderson made about autonomy and independence. Becca wanted something for herself, and she’s very happy with Adam. She knew that when she told her sister about him, things would change. So, that’s why she kept it a secret.

Meanwhile, we see Mel's side of the story too, as she struggles to accept that her sister kept a big secret from her. All together, it presents a complex and meaningful story that highlights Becca and Mel's relationship as well as Becca's independence.

Overall, The Pitt has incorporated multiple storylines involving neurodivergent characters, and we see it highlighted specifically with Becca and Mel. Hopefully, that will continue when the show returns for Season 3, and hopefully, we’ll get to see more patients who are on the spectrum, too, so this representation can continue.