After Nicola Coughlan Went Viral For Saying She'd 'Start Crying Randomly' While Shooting Bridgerton And Big Mood, She Had The Best Response

I’m always in awe when an artist has more than one project premiering in the same year, it’s even more baffling when said projects come out a few months apart. For Nicola Coughlan, that’s happening, because her show Big Mood just premiered on the 2024 TV schedule , and Season 3 of Bridgerton is set to drop in May. This means she was shooting two shows at the same time, and that was such an exhausting task she admitted that she’d “start crying randomly” while working. Now, after those comments went viral, the actress responded in the best way, further solidifying herself as an icon.

At the moment Nicola Coughlan is promoting her series Big Mood and Bridgerton at the same time. During pomo for the Tubi show, she opened up to the AP about working on the comedy and the Netflix series that comes out soon simultaneously as well, saying she’d get so exhausted that she’d start to cry:

I remember that I was so tired, I would just start crying randomly. And I would be saying 'There's nothing actually wrong with me. I just am very tired.' Because I had to learn my Big Mood script on the Bridgerton set, and then I'd film one show in the week and the other on the weekend, and it was just crazy.

Honestly, can you blame her? I’d be the same way. I started to understand what she was saying even more as she explained the tonal and stylistic differences between the two shows that she had to memorize lines for within the same time period:

Big Mood is like naturalistic dialog and then Bridgerton is very stylized. And we filmed one in West London, one in East London, and it was just bonkers. It was bonkers.

Following these quotes being published, they went viral and made the rounds on the internet. Then, the actress responded to them on her Instagram stories, clarifying that the main reason she’d get emotional was because of how “sleepy” she was. With an A+ response, Coughlan wrote:

Only cos I was sleepy tbh

It’s not surprising that Coughlan wasn’t afraid to be so candid about how exhausting it was to work on both shows. She’s always been like that. One time, considering Bridgerton is a sexually explicit show on Netflix , she explained why she requested a PG version of the show for her mom. Another time, she gracefully handled a wardrobe malfunction while talking about a costume mishap. She’s incredibly eloquent and candid, and I’ve always appreciated that about her.

This initial story and her little response after are just another example of all that.

All this hard work is paying off too. While it might have been exhausting to the point of tears, it seems like it was totally worth it. You can watch Big Mood now, and it seems like people are loving it. Then, on May 16, folks with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the first part of Bridgerton Season 3. That’s when we’ll finally get to see our beloved Nicola Coughlan as the romantic leading lady, and I can’t wait, especially now that we know just how hard she worked to create both shows at the same time.