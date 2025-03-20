Netflix Gets Real About Why They Are Working With 'Overly Dismissed' Prince Harry And Meghan (And Of Course Hermés Comes Up)

We all know Netflix was the streaming seedling that changed the way most of the world consumes media. Today, it remains one of the top and best subscription services out there, and it knows what it wants. For example, the company continues to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. To that point, despite many discrediting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s watchable projects (including the one that premiered on Netflix's 2025 schedule ), the co-CEO of the megastreamer, Ted Sarandos, shared why they continue to work with the royals, and Hermès came up in his explanation.

As the company turns 25, Sarandos talked with Variety about the long-standing platform’s legacy. The conversation included his small stint in Seth Rogen’s upcoming Apple TV+ series The Studio (releasing March 26 on the 2025 TV schedule ), streaming wars, and Netflix projects that are hot topics, including Stranger Things and its partnership with Harry and Meghan.

Most recently, the streamer released With Love, Meghan. However, it's been met with criticism. Even with it getting delayed because of the LA fires , its pre and post-release discourse and the dynamics of familial relations, though, the studio isn’t moving away from the partnership. The exec believes the couple, and specifically Meghan, is overlooked in terms of her sway on trends and culture, specifically noting items she owns that sold out after they went viral:

I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture. When we dropped the trailer for the 'Harry & Meghan' doc series [in 2022], everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days. The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.

The Duchess of Sussex's current show along with 2022's Harry & Meghan (both now available with a Netflix subscription ) made monumental waves before and after their premieres. Of course, as Sarandos says, everything was scrutinized by news outlets and the public alike, but the items that appeared alongside her and her husband sold out instantly. That showed that there is a serious and intense interest in this couple.

The recently released series has had a string of viral and critical moments too. However, not everyone hates With Love, Meghan . While the project has been picked apart by many since its initial announcement, some people are starting to speak up. Specifically, many Black women have come to the defense of the Suits alum and presentation of her lifestyle show. This conversation has led to pointing out that people like Martha Stewart or Ina Garten don’t get flack for similar content.

So, the streamer and those who have come to defend the actress have some fair points. Since she joined ranks with the royal family, she’s had people seeking out everything about her from her personal interests to her style. And there's proof of people vying after her fashion in the new series, with Mindy Kaling asking the hostess about her outfit details.

Overall, I totally understand why this is a good deal for Netflix to have and why they keep it. Whether you love them, hate them or feel indifferent about them, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a major part of the zeitgeist and there are many who care about their lives and want to see them on their screens.