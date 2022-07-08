Boo, Bitch Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Netflix Limited Series Before

Those at Netflix always seem know how to come out with the best kinds of shows, whether that be a series about a group of '80s teenagers a la Stranger Things, or a show about a mighty beast slayer in a mythical land like on The Witcher. Yes, the Netflix lineup is a key part of the 2022 TV schedule - and now, a new show is getting added to that mix, the limited series, Boo, Bitch.

The title itself is enough to trigger your curiosity. Telling the story of Eika Vu, a simple high schooler, all she wants is to live her life to the fullest and she decides to go to an absolute rager of a party. However, she finds herself dead the next day. Even with her life seemingly being over, she discovers that her popularity is now higher than ever. What do you do when the cosmos gives you an opportunity? You grow your influence, that’s what.

Boo, Bitch is the latest limited series to drop on Netflix, and with it comes a stellar cast that has been all over the industry in movies, TV shows, and so much more. If you’re wondering where you might have seen the Boo, Bitch cast before, here are your answers.

Lana Condor (Erika Vu)

Playing the main character, Erika Vu, is Lana Condor, a name that has become quite popular among Netflix fans. For those who don’t know, Condor gained so much popularity when she starred in the cast of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before , alongside Noah Centineo, and started a film romance trilogy that truly made girls and guys swoon everywhere.

But, besides writing letters to fictional crushes, Condor has been in plenty of other great projects. In 2022, she starred in the HBO Max original film, Moonshot, and in the past, she’s appeared in films such as X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel and more. She was also a part of the main cast of Deadly Class, a one-season Syfy drama.

Zoe Colletti (Gia)

Next up on the cast list of Boo, Bitch, we have Zoe Colletti, who portrays Gia, the best friend of Erika. Colletti has been all around the map in terms of where she has worked, from movies to television. Her most recognizable role is most likely her part in the The Walking Dead universe show , Fear the Walking Dead, where she played Dakota.

However, Colletti has been in many other TV shows as a guest star, including Past Life, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and so much more. She’s also appeared in plenty of movies as well, such as one of the best Christmas films on Netflix , A Boy Called Christmas, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Skin, Wildlife, and the 2014 version of Annie, as well as a few others. Surely, another great addition to the cast.

Mason Versaw (Jake C.)

Moving on, now we have Mason Versaw, who plays Jake C. in Boo, Bitch, Erika’s crush and a popular boy at school. Mason Versaw is relatively new to Hollywood, as most of his roles have been smaller parts where he hasn’t been given the chance to truly shine as much. He played a young Jonathan Larson in the fantastic Netflix original film, Tick, Tick…Boom, and has popped up in many TV shows such as the HBO revival of Gossip Girl , Blue Bloods, Sex Appeal, and more.

However, his role as Jake C. is his first main part in a limited series, so it’s super exciting to see him get the praise that he deserves.

Aparna Brielle (Riley)

Next up, we have Riley in Boo, Bitch, another popular girl who rules the school and makes sure everyone either loves her or fears her - and is, of course, dating Jake C. Playing Riley in Boo, Bitch is Aparna Brielle, who has made her name in Hollywood with several appearances on television.

Her biggest role thus far was playing Sarika on the comedy, A.P. Bio, before it was cancelled in 2021 . She’s also appeared in several other TV shows such as Grimm, The Librarians, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, and more. Brielle also popped up in the film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but has mainly kept her talents close to television and shows off her skills that way.

It’s exciting to see her sign on for something so great as Boo, Bitch, another main role, after just finishing up a big part on A.P. Bio, so I’m excited to see what she does next after this.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Gavin)

The next person in the Boo, Bitch cast is Tenzing Norgay Trainor, who plays Gavin on the Netflix limited series, and is - get this - a medium who prefers the company of the dead over the living. I mean, same man. It’s quieter.

Trainor isn’t new to television, and has appeared in many roles prior to his part in Boo, Bitch. One of his biggest was playing Parker Rooney in the popular Disney Channel series, Liv & Maddie, opposite star Dove Cameron . However, Trainor has gone on to have roles in many other TV shows, such as American Housewife and The Stranded, and has had guest roles on TV shows such as Modern Family, Good Luck Charlie, Knight Squad, and many others.

Trainor has also used his skills for movies such as Abominable, providing voice-over work as Jin for that. But Boo, Bitch is just adding onto this actor’s already impressive resume.

Jason Genao (Devon)

Last but not least, we have Jason Genao, who plays Devon in the Netflix limited series, Boo, Bitch, someone that Erika might have screwed over a long time ago and is trying to make amends with.

Genao has had his fair share of TV roles, but his two biggest were playing Ruby Martinez on On My Block, a great Latinx series you should definitely watch, and Napoleon on The Get-Down, a Netflix series that was cancelled far too soon . Along with those, he’s also appeared in films such as the popular superhero movie, Logan, and Ladrones.

With such a talented cast, it's no surprise that Boo, Bitch could be another great addition to everything these great cast members have done. I can't wait to see what they do next - and hopefully, it'll be something that's a little less dead.