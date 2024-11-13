Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Shares The Weirdest Famous Person Moment She's Had (So Far) And A Train And WhatsApp Are Involved

Netflix’s premieres this year have made a huge splash on the 2024 TV schedule , and that, of course, includes Bridgerton Season 3. The streamer giant has amassed quite a catalog of talent as well as fans, and it hasn’t slowed down. Therefore, the stars have experienced a lot of fan love in all sorts of ways. Some of them have had wild moments, others sweet and meaningful. However, for the regency romance's Eloise actress, Claudia Jessie, her most memorable moment involved WhatsApp, and it is just downright weird.

Jessie appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and recounted the bizarre moment, still looking confused about the story when sharing. She explained that it happened on a regular train trip she takes from her hometown of Birmingham to London, noting that it was not like her normal commute:

There was a girl in front of me who I could clearly see through the gaps in the chair, and she was on her phone. And she was googling me. And then she was like screenshotting my face and like, sending it into a WhatsApp group.

Talk about a surreal and truly strange moment to experience. To see someone else, that you don’t know, looking you up, screenshotting, and then seeing that picture sent to a WhatsApp group is baffling.

Jessie didn’t stop there though, she added that she could see the person’s friends responding too:

And I could see people being like ‘Oh my gosh,’ I could see stuff happening in the group. And then I was like ‘Oh, this is so weird.’

I can’t imagine what the 35-year-old felt at that moment, but I assume stunned is an applicable adjective. The icing on the cake though, was she actually ended up interacting with them:

And then she literally turned round to me and went ‘Are you Claudia Jessie?’ And I went, ‘Yeah.’ And she went ‘Ok.’

Honestly, it sounds like one of the weirdest and most random experiences to have with a fan, not to mention the logged history of the moment on the passenger’s WhatsApp makes it even odder. I’d love to see that thread though!

Overall, the actress was a good sport about the quick reaction of that fan, but she shared with Colbert that she was hoping to at least receive a more telling reaction.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See the whole story below:

A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) A photo posted by on

Leave it to the Eloise actress to remain real even in the weirdest scenarios. I wouldn’t even know how to handle it given the bland reaction, the screenshot, and the whole WhatsApp conversation she wasn’t privy to. However, she knew what to do, and got a good story out of it too.

Now, speaking of the show that made this actress a household name, we don’t know much about Bridgerton Season 4 other than Benedict Bridgerton will be the focal point of the season. That and there will be a possible season change , perfect for those fall lovers. However, it can be assumed that Claudie Jessie will be back as Eloise to support her brother on this journey.

Meanwhile, in Jessie's real life, hopefully, her future fan interactions are less bizarre and more definitive of whether they enjoy her work or not. And I definitely hope there are no more interactions involving screenshots and WhatsApp.