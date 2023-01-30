Bridgerton Just Saw Another Major Exit, Dear Readers, But It's Perhaps Not All Bad News

Bridgerton may be on the way back to Netflix for a third season, but the entire Bridgerton family evidently won’t be on board. In fact, one of the biggest characters who helped turned the show into a mega-hit for the streaming service has revealed that she won’t be present in the next batch of episodes. Dearest readers, don’t count on seeing more of Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Season 3!

Phoebe Dynevor was the leading lady of Bridgerton Season 1, but the show shifts the focus from one Bridgerton sibling to the next in each season, so Daphne’s role in Season 2 was much more minimal in comparison. According what the actress told Screenrant , she might have a similar experience with Season 3 that fans do. When asked if there are any exciting dynamics for Daphne in the third season, Dynevor said:

Sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer.

Although Phoebe Dynevor (who was rumored to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson between Seasons 1 and 2) didn’t explicitly say that Daphne won’t appear in the third season, it sounds like she won’t be one of the Bridgerton siblings in the spotlight in the next episodes. Daphne was definitely more of a supporting player in Season 2 compared to Season 1, with husband Simon not appearing at all due to actor Regé-Jean Page choosing not to return.

It remains to be seen if fans will get some updates on Daphne and her branch of the Bridgerton family in Season 3; she does appear in the book that covers brother Colin’s path to love, but isn’t central to any of the top moments we hope to see on the show .

Plus, the very fact that Season 3 will cover Colin and Penelope Featherington’s story is a sign that the show isn’t considering itself beholden to the sequence of book events, as the third book covers Benedict’s romance rather than Colin’s. In fact, with the exception of Colin himself, it stands to reason that Benedict could get more spotlight compared to the other Bridgertons to set up his Season 4 romance.

Of course, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey are both returning as Kate and Anthony, and Francesca being recast could mean more of the rarely-seen Bridgerton sister when the show returns. While it will be a shame to not see Daphne on screen, it’s safe to say that the rest of the family can drum up plenty of drama to fill the third season.

There were rumors of a Season 3 delay due to the writer not being happy with the lack of fun and wanting to get everything right for fans, but that has not been confirmed since the reports began circulating at the end of 2022. The rumors began in late 2022 and therefore before Phoebe Dynevor indicated that she wouldn’t be in Season 3, so fans shouldn’t assume that changes will be made to bring Daphne in after all.