Bridgerton’s Luke Newton Might Not Be Sexiest Man Alive, But He Knows You’ve Seen His Glow-Up

Bridgerton Season 3’s leading couple, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, stole many's hearts when the romance returned on the 2024 Netflix schedule . Truly, fans of the series went wild for both of them, and also noted their characters' glow-ups. Now, Newton is opening up about Colin's transformation and the fans' reactions to it.

People Magazine just released their annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, with actor and filmmaker John Krasinski snagging the title. And included in the issue was Luke Newton. He attributes this newly recognized accolade to the work that went into preparing for being the focal point of Bridgerton’s third season, as he told People :

[He] had changed and become a man, and I wanted to embody that physically.

I, and probably many others, think his transformation worked incredibly well. If you remember Newton at the end of Season 2, he still has that casual and youthful look with a carefree spirit. However, at the start of Season 3, he has brought the younger brother into adulthood with his new suave look. It was a complete 180 in a lot of ways, and it left many in shock.

Newton shared that this evolution and transformation is a reason why he loves playing Colin. The show allows space for natural character growth in between seasons, and with each new beginning, the 31-year-old can portray a new side of his Bridgerton sibling, as he explained:

It's that we get to come back year after year, and there's been space in the story. There's always a summer for our characters to grow and evolve and go through these wild experiences. And I think probably for Colin, he's had this crazy experience of traveling and finding himself, so being able to portray multiple different versions of this character is something that I've really loved. He was a teenager when we first met him, and to see him now year after year, sort of step into adulthood was really fun to explore.

Thank goodness for him and Nicola Coughlan and their dedication to their characters. The duo really made a splash as the diamonds of the season, and they had fans falling head over heels for Colin and Penelope.

Both were prepared to take the reigns and deliver, so much so that even the tiniest of details were accounted for. For example, Newton's team took the time to curate his sideburns in the show:

Also a note on the sideburns: Yeah, Season 3, we were very, very proud of those. It took us hours to really work those out, work out the exact shape, the line that we wanted.

All this is to say, Luke Newton is aware of his and Colin's glow-up, and it was done with intention for Bridgerton, which we love to see!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors