Bridgerton Fashion: Shop For Dresses And Outfits Inspired By Daphne, Kate And More

Puff sleeves and empire waists have been popular in recent months, and the return of Netflix’s show Bridgerton seems to have been a huge influence on the fashion trend. Stores like Bloomingdales, Anthropologie and BHLDN have been stocking dresses nodding at the Regency Era from brands like Selkie and more, but you don’t have to have the wallet of a member of the ton in order to look like one. If you’re loving the Bridgerton fashion, there are all kinds of ways to take inspiration from Kate, Daphne and other characters from the Netflix show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How To Dress Like Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton

Cotton may not be the material the Duchess favors, but it's perfect for the summer month. Below, the light blue dress does mimic the classic pastel blues Daphne has favored during the show, yet still has that contemporary touch. It's also less stiff than dinnertime silks, and has a flowiness to it that’s perfect for a brunch or winery day. If you prefer Daphne in other colors, however, we have you covered, below.

Linsery Women's Puff Sleeve Dress, $38.99 at Amazon

Speaking of bringing the hem length into the modern era, this sweet sweetheart neckline will give you a Regency Era silhouette -- at least from the waist up -- and it’s reminiscent of the purple dress Daphne wears during her brother Anthony’s garden party events in Season 2. An added bonus? It comes in plenty of colors.

Of course, if you were in the series you might be showing a little too much ankle, calf and knee for a potential beau of a Duke or Viscount, but you may catch the eye of your modern-day Prince Charming in this number.

Floerns Women's Sweetheart Neck Mini Dress, $27.99 at Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Forget Pastels: How To Wear The Bold Tones Of Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma

If Daphne is not your thing, let me introduce you to Kate Sharma, a bold woman willing to fight for her family, and who favors jewel tones to boot. Bridgerton has never shied away from different color palates, but it's still refreshing to see some options for fans of such sensuous colors in the latest season. While normally a blazer dress doesn’t really scream “Regency Era,” in the case of Kate’s hunting trip while her sister was attempting to win over Anthony’s affections, she wore a teal blue riding coat and a top hat.

Given Simone Ashley has been open about not loving the corset while filming, what better way to celebrate the look than a similar blazer dress or a long blazer mimicking the look, sans uncomfortable underwear, of course. (Though you may need to shell out a pretty penny for a matching hat.)

AQAQ Tailored Coordinating Velvet Jacket In Petrol Blue, sale price $84.60, only at ASOS.

At another point in Season 2, Kate wears a memorable purple dress with silvery thread on it. While the silhouette of this one is a little more Gilded Age (which like Bridgerton will be back for Season 2), it's certainly something Miss Sharma might favor, and would be perfect for a more formal event.

Gold Floral Print Contrast Eyelash Lace Mermaid Hem Dress, SHEIN $21.00

(Image credit: Netflix)

If You Want To Dress Like Edwina Sharma (Hint: I Hope You Look Good In Peach)

Edwina is less fond of patterns than some of the other Bridgerton characters, but one thing she is fond of is peach. It's a color that favors her and that makes her stand out from the colors her sister prefers wearing. If you too are a peachy personality, there are some great options out there for you right now that may not befit the ballroom, but are certainly fit for any Diamond.

Jacquard Puff Sleeve Backless Knot Dress, SHEIN, also comes in white $24.00

There are plenty of daytime looks reminiscent of Edwina, as well. While the character played by Charithra Chandran doesn't wear a lot of prints, I'd like to think she'd make an exception for this darling puff-sleeved number.

R.Vivimos Women's Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeve Dress, Amazon $32.99

(Image credit: Netflix)

If You Want To Dress Like Ruby Barker's Marina Thompson Crane

Outside of some stunning yellow numbers she wore during Season 1, actress Ruby Barker gets a pretty fun wardrobe that's a little different than some of the other women in Bridgerton. What I like about Marina's wardrobe is that it features some fun prints like the Featherington women, but her look is not nearly as loud. A cheeky animal print satin mini? It's Marina all the way.

Vila Backless Satin Midi Dress With V Neck In Pink And Red Leopard Print, $70

One other thing I like about Marina's wardrobe is her floral influences. She often chooses dresses with delicate flowers on them. It's just enough of an extra look to draw the eye and is the perfect style for people who are just dipping their toes in the water when it comes to prints on dresses! I really think Marina might favor a look like a ruffled rose mini dress.

SHEIN Ditsy Rose Floral Print Ruffled Mini Dress, SHEIN $17.00

(Image credit: Netflix)

If You Want To Dress With Flair, Much Like The Featherington Sisters

Prudence Featherington often takes after her mother, and is among the boldest dresser in the family, which is a feat within that family. While the Featherington fashion has been joked about by Madame Delacroix, who in Season 2 notes they often choose fabrics others don't want, one can wear bold fashion and still look good doing so.

Mialoley Women Sequin Embroidered Strawberry Cocktail Dress, Amazon $33.99

Or alternatively, if Philippa Finch’s nighttime ballgowns and prints are more in your favor, you can try a similar green dress with embroidery that's still bold, but romantic.

Xijun Women's Puffy Sleeve Embroidery Tulle Gown, Amazon $89.99

Penelope Featherington is often dressed in yellow for big events. It’s usually a dress that’s bright daffodil in color and there are plenty of places you can go to get your fix of those online. But I’m quite partial to softening the look, as you can see in this version from Selkie or a similar version below. A dress can be loud and help you stand out without harkening back to the sun, Dear Reader.

Women's Puff Sleeve Romantic Princess Mini Dress, Amazon $26.99

(Image credit: Netflix)

If You’re A Little More Conservative In Your Fashion, Like Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton

Most of the looks on this list are tasteful, but while Eloise does wear some short-sleeved items, she's often in dresses that cover up more of her neckline and allow her freedom to move. There are plenty of modern dresses that work similarly, and prove you can be both comfy and cute!

Mock Neck Gathered Sleeve Layered Ruffle Detail Dress, Cottagecore SHEIN $37.00