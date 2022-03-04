Bridgerton Star Reveals Real-Life Connection To The Royal Family, And How It Helps Her Play Regency Dress Up

Popular Netflix regency drama Bridgerton is almost back for its second season. The series follows the wealthy and well-known Bridgerton family and while it is just a TV show, one of the stars has quite an interesting connection with the Royal family, which made it even easier for her to get into royal character.

Golda Rosheuvel portrays Queen Charlotte on the regency drama. While it may be a little tough to depict royalty, the role comes pretty naturally to Rosheuvel. The actress discussed her mother’s own connection with the Royal family with Tatler, revealing that she was pretty close to them. In turn, Rosheuvel paid homage to her mother because of it:

I didn't need to do much research because I knew the world this character came from already. It was my mother's world and that makes her very easy to play. Every time I dress up as Queen Charlotte, I pay homage to my mother... Before the war, they had butlers; their world was very public school. My grandfather was the headmaster of Colet Court [St Paul's prep school], my great-uncle was Bishop of Barbados, later Archbishop of Jamaica, and when my mother visited him there, she had dinner with Princess Margaret.

It must be pretty cool to have such a unique connection. While Golda Rosheuvel portrays Queen Charlotte, she’s also paying tribute to her mother. Ahead of Bridgerton’s record-breaking series premiere in December 2020, Rosheuvel spoke to CinemaBlend about portraying Queen Charlotte as a person of color. The actress praised the book source material, how they pushed the boundaries, and how storytelling can create a world that our world can be connected to.

Seeing how Queen Charlotte stirs up even more talk of the town in the second season will definitely be something to look forward to. Now knowing that Golda Rosheuvel has a connection to the Royal family, it will be interesting to see how much of actual royalty she brings to the role. She already knocked it out of the park for the first season, so she will probably bring up the heat for Season 2.

While the first season centered on Daphne Bridgerton and her lover, Simon Basset, the second will be adapted from the second book in the Bridgerton novel series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Fans will see Anthony Bridgerton’s love life, and it will surely be at the forefront of Lady Whistledown’s iconic letters.

Season 2 wrapped filming late last year, and the Bridgerton creator sang high praises for leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. Fans can likely expect plenty more drama amongst the characters, as well as more steamy scenes. And in the newly released trailer, it looks like Lady Whistledown may be even meaner this season, if that’s even possible. As for Queen Charlotte, she will surely be one to look out for again in Season 2.

The second season of Bridgerton, which has already received a “f**king brilliant” comment from star Nicola Coughlan, won’t be premiering until March 25, so there is plenty of time to rewatch the first season to get you all caught up again on the Bridgerton family. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 Netflix premiere guide to see what else is coming to the streamer!