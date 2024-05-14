Bridgerton's Luke Newton Just Compared "Polin" To Ross And Rachel And As A Friends Fan I'm Hyped

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Bridgerton's third season on the 2024 TV schedule, the tantalizing dynamic between Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington is about to take center stage. The two have been friends throughout the first two seasons, with feelings clearly harbored by Penelope, but now it seems like it might be time for Colin to fall too. Their chemistry is electric, clearly blurring the lines between romance and friendship, much like Ross and Rachel in Friends. Newton recently made the TV couple comparison himself, and it’s making me hyped for the new season.

In a recent interview with Deadline , the Bridgerton heartthrob teased the third season of the Netflix period drama and the relationship between Colin and Penelope . The two actors clearly took their time with the central relationship, and Newton even reflected on how their relationship dynamic extends to the other interconnected characters in Bridgerton . When asked to compare this season’s couple to another TV relationship, there was only one answer that came to mind for Newton: Ross and Rachel. He explained his choice, saying:

They’re perfect for each other but it never quite works out. There’s always some sort of obstacle and that’s what we really explore this season. It’s not only Colin that doesn’t see what’s right in front of him, there’s an obstacle for both of [the characters] at all times. So it’s really complicated.

Much like Ross and Rachel on Friends, Colin and Penelope have danced around their feelings for each other in a slow burn that has captivated audiences in the first two seasons. Newton highlighted the similarities, pointing out that both couples share a deep-rooted friendship that complicates their romantic potential. Ross and Rachel’s relationship is a rollercoaster that extends many seasons, and as much as I love the endgame couple, I’m hoping for more from Penelope and Colin. Honestly, I'm crossing my fingers that once they figure out their feelings this season, they’ll be together forever.

If Newton and Coughlan’s comments about the upcoming season are any indication, Season 3 may be the best Bridgerton story yet. The first season set the bar with Simon and Daphne’s whirlwind romance. The second season may have been even better, keeping fans on the edge of their seat with the enemies-to-lovers story centered around Anthony and Kate. I’m personally excited to see how Season 3 expands the lore between Colin and Penelope, and hopefully builds upon what the first two seasons set up.

As Bridgerton Season 3 prepares to grace our screens, fans can look forward to a friends-to-lovers romance that could be as iconic and enduring as Ross and Rachel’s, set against the opulent backdrop of Regency-era London.

I’m personally ready to swoon, because Colin and Penelope’s love story is about to reach new heights. There's nothing more romantic than Bridgerton, and the show has big shoes to fill. Ross and Rachel are one of the best television couples of all time, and hopefully, Polin can live up to their legacy.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Bridgerton, as Season 3 will be available to those with a Netflix subscription on May 16th, with the second half of the season coming soon after in June. For more information on other exciting series coming to the streamer, make sure to check out our upcoming Netflix project schedule.