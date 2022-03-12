Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To The Kardashians’ New Hulu Show Moving Forward Without Her

After 20 seasons, Keeping Up with the Kardashians concluded on an emotional high last year. But the infamous TV family were already plotting the next era of sharing their livelihoods and thirst traps with the masses: a reality series simply called The Kardashians heading to Hulu in April. Despite the misleading title, some of the Jenners are actually part of the project with the three key sisters, including Kris, Kendall and Kylie. One who is not: Caitlyn Jenner. Lately, the 72-year-old Olympic gold medalist has reacted to the family moving forward with the new show without her.

Caitlyn Jenner was, by and large, an integral piece of their original show’s success. For 13 years, she weighed in on the various controversies and relationships going on and even documented parts of her journey as a trans woman. The parent to six kids is not appearing on The Kardashians, per Variety, but she isn’t against reminding them of her former role. She wrote on Twitter:

I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.

It’s been no secret, thanks in part to KUWTK, that Caitlyn Jenner has been somewhat estranged from her Kardashian step-daughters in recent years. (Some theorize it comes down to their varying politics.) Similarly, Jenner’s son, Brody, (of The Hills fame) has put out there how he doesn’t expect too much from his dad, given the fraught dynamics involved.

At least, though, the I Am Cait star isn’t beyond helping out where she can in promoting the new Hulu series on social media. In a follow-up tweet, she shared that she was not actually “given the opportunity” to participate on the streaming show and that it was “unfortunate.” But, regardless, Jenner emphasized “how happy” she still is for everyone else.

There is a ton of expectation for this new evolution of the family’s endeavors. What we know so far about The Kardashians is that 40 episodes are slated for release on the Hulu streaming platform. Many familiar faces like Caitlyn Jenner’s aren’t confirmed to return either, such as Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick, but there is a distinct chance that they could pop in for a cameo still. Supposedly, Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker was filmed for the series, so fans might also be seeing a lot more of the Blink-182 drummer. Kim has also said that we might hear a thing or two about her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

It could tentatively behoove Caitlyn Jenner to avoid the spotlight focused on The Kardashians. Ahead of its premiere, several of the famous sisters have caught backlash while promoting it. Particularly, Kim Kardashian came under fire for comments about female work ethic in business, which the others echoed at the time. So following her failed run for California governor, Caitlyn Jenner might just want to sit this one out for now – and I don’t think fans would entirely blame her.

Check out how things ultimately play out on The Kardashians when it drops on April 14 and every Thursday afterward with a Hulu subscription!