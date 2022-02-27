The Kardashians: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Hulu Series

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty won't have to wait much longer for new bingeable content. The countdown to the new Hulu series The Kardashians has officially begun, and it’s time to talk about everything we know so far. Fans have a list of questions a mile long about the new show, from the format to the guest stars to the drama that will unfold.

How is Kim practicing self-care after her divorce from Kanye West? Is Kendall really dating that basketball player? Most importantly, how does Stormi feel about becoming a big sister? We’ll have to wait until the premiere to find out, but here’s what we already know for sure about The Kardashians.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Kardashians Is Set To Premiere This April

Fans of the Karsdashian’s first show on E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, have been waiting since the June 2021 series finale for more content starring the famous family. It finally looks like they won’t have to wait much longer.

In an official statement released by Hulu, it was announced that Thursday, April 14, 2022 would be the premiere of the family’s new reality show, The Kardashians. New episodes are set to be released every Thursday for the duration of the first season.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Your Favorite Sisters And Mom-ager Are All Returning

Despite Kourtney’s claims of being done with the show, all six of the ladies in the Kardashian-Jenner clan appear in the new trailer released by Hulu. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are all listed as cast members for The Kardashians and appear in the trailer in full glam, with the tagline “All the walls will be shattered.”

None of the other family members have confirmed their participation in the Hulu show, but we can hope to see family members like Rob Kardashian and all of the Kar-Jenner kiddos. North is definitely old enough for her own talking heads now, right?

(Image credit: E!)

Scott Disick Is Reportedly Following The Fam To Hulu

An inside source shared with US Weekly that Kourtney’s ex-husband Scott Disick will return “after being offered an outrageous amount of money.” The same source revealed that Disick was only ever going to return if he “got paid a lot” but is cooperating with production.

Scott of course hasn’t confirmed this himself, despite fans of the show dying to see the resolution of the animosity between Scott, Kourtney, and Kourtney’s fiance Travis Barker.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kourtney’s Boo Travis Barker Is Included In The New Trailer

Based on a video post shared by kardashianshulu on Instagram, it looks like Travis Barker will be making appearances in The Kardashians. In the clip, we see footage from Kourtney and Travis’ engagement, along with Kris’ tearful toast to her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law. We also see Kim’s reaction and self-burn (“She’s never had a reaction like that for me and it’s happened, like, a few times”).

Does this mean we’ll see drama between Scott and Travis? While neither man has personally confirmed their return, we can expect that as the father of Kourt’s kids and as her future hubby, the two of them will at least have to make appearances.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Series Was Probably Filmed While Kylie Was Pregnant

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October of 2021, Khloé discussed that the family was already filming and that the turnaround would be much quicker than it was on E!.

Kylie gave birth this February, meaning she would have presumably been well into the second trimester of her pregnancy during filming. Her baby bump is also prominently displayed in the new Hulu trailer.

Kylie Jenner welcomed baby Wolf Jacques Webster with partner Travis Scott on February 2, 2022.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Kim Says The Kardashians Will Focus On More Than Just Family Drama

In the February 7 statement from Hulu regarding The Kardashians, the streaming service hints at more content about the “intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses.” These businesses include Kylie’s makeup and skincare lines Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Kim’s business ventures SKIMS, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance, and Kourtney’s app/blog Poosh.

Kim agrees: “I think it will be a different side,” she told WSJ (via People) in October 2021 after saying The Kardashians would cover more than just family drama. “But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

Kim stans can hope to see her speak on her current journey towards becoming a lawyer. After passing the baby bar in October of 2021, Kim has gotten one step closer to adding the letters “Esq.” after her name. She celebrated the accomplishment with an Instagram post this past December.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Kar-Jenners Were Eager To Begin Filming Again

As much as fans missed Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashians themselves missed it even more! Both Khloe and Kris admitted they missed filming KUWTK on The Late Late Show With James Corden. After Khloe shared that her mother was pushing to start filming on The Kardashians ASAP, Kris confirmed.

I did. I said, 'We have to start filming. It's an emergency.' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something.’

In Khloe’s words, “There’s nothing like being paid to be with one another.”

(Image credit: Hulu)

According To Kris, This Is The Next Chapter

While we can definitely expect a lot of the same themes and cast members as KUWTK, based on what she said at the Disney Upfronts in 2021, according to People, Kris Jenner wants everyone to know that The Kardashians marks the beginning of a new era for her family:

This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.

Given all the recent baby news, drama, Instagram posts, and scandals, The Kardashians will definitely have a lot of new topics to cover and rumors to address.

Fans can watch the new series The Kardashians on Hulu starting Thursday, April 14. In the meantime, we can only cross our fingers and hope for footage of Pete Davidson and North West interacting.