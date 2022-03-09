Will Pete Davidson Appear On The Kardashians' Hulu Show? Kim Kardashian Explains

The Kardashian-Jenner family concluded their long-running E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in the summer of 2021, leaving fans (like Millie Bobby Brown) wanting more. Well, viewers won’t have to wait too much longer, as the famous brood is set to return next month in their new Hulu series, The Kardashians . The show will cover the group’s more recent exploits and presumably feature the people that have more recently entered their orbit. So, should that be the case, could Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s purported beau, appear?

Many have been fascinated by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship since the two were first spotted together in October 2021. Following that initial outing, the pair have been spotted together in public on numerous occasions. With this, one would think a potential appearance from the Saturday Night Live star would be inevitable for the series. Kardashian, however, has now revealed that her new boyfriend has not been featured for a very specific reason:

I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.

It would appear that Pete Davidson has actively chosen not to participate in filming, which is absolutely understandable Though the comedian has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most eclectic personalities, he does seem to prefer to keep things low-key. Nevertheless, his girlfriend seems hopeful that he might show up on the series at some point during its run. She also explained, during her interview with Variety , that viewers will get a small taste of the relationship. For instance, they’ll see:

…how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.

Something that fans will likely be curious to learn is whether or not the comedian’s (one-sided) feud with Kim Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, will be addressed. The rapper has made his disdain for the comic quite clear at this point. West has taken shots at him through his music, parodied him in a music video and even declared “civil war” on him . While KUWTK definitely dove into drama during its run, it’s hard to say just how deep the new show will get.

A relationship more likely to be featured on the show, though, is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s. The two have been together since early 2021 and ultimately got engaged near the end of the year. Last summer, reports of Barker and his kids’ alleged inclusion began to crop up. Based on social media, the Barker family as a whole is now a major fixture in the Kardashian-Jenner’s lives. With that, I’d say the odds of them appearing on the show are strong. (But even if they do, Barker’s ex, Shanna Moakler, won’t be watching .)

The Kardashians has been dubbed an “entirely different concept” in early reports, with some sources even teasing that the show will be “somewhat political” due to Kim’s journey to become a lawyer. Though many fans would certainly love to see her appear alongside Pete Davidson as well, it seems there will still be plenty for them to enjoy on the new series.