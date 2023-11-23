5 Changes Wednesday Should Make For Season 2

Season 2 of Wednesday is on its way, and as we wait for new episodes of Jenna Ortega’s mega-hit show, I’ve been reflecting on Season 1, and what I’m hoping to see when the next installment drops. While I adored the series so much, there are a few changes I’m hoping Wednesday will make in its new season, so let's break them down.

(Image credit: Netflix)

No Love Interests For Wednesday

Season 1 of Wednesday was really trying to set up a love triangle between Wednesday, Xavier and Tyler. Obviously, that triangle quickly became a line when it was revealed that Tyler was the monster. However, the point still stands. The show was really attempting to set Jenna Ortega’s character up for love. However, romance is not the Addams Family member’s forte. The actress behind the titular character agrees, as she said she had to put her “foot down” on topics like this:

I think we just started getting a writers’ room together and kind of talking about it, and everyone’s being really cool. I think we want to up kind of the horror aspect a little bit, and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime.

Considering how comfortable Wednesday is alone and how standoffish she can be, a love interest simply isn’t logical. She’s going to prioritize her missions, writing, other hobbies, friends and family before anything romantic, and hopefully, Season 2 will do that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Make The Primary Relationship In The Show Wednesday And Enid’s Friendship

If there is going to a relationship at the center of the series, it should be Wednesday and Enid’s friendship. Platonic love can be just as impactful and sweet as romantic love, and if Wednesday wants to prioritize a relationship in the show, it should be this one.

Fans love Wednesday and Enid for good reason. They went from forced roommates to best friends over the season as they helped each other solve the main mystery, and their evolution toward becoming BFFs felt very true to both characters.

The Addams Family member and the werewolf also balance each other out so well, both literally and figuratively. Enid’s affection for bright colors and soft textures mixed with Wednesday’s gothic and cold aesthetic create the perfect juxtaposition. Along the same lines, Enid helps bring out Wednesday’s slightly more emotional side, while Wednesday helps Enid find her toughness.

Hopefully, come Season 2, we’ll get to see more of these two characters together, because they're always a delight.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Make The Rest Of The Addams Family Regulars

I think one thing many people would love to see more of in Wednesday Season 2 is the Addams Family as a whole. When you have Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán playing Morticia and Gomez, respectively, it would be a shame to not see them more often.

Luckily, we got to see quite a bit of the Addams Family parents in Season 1, and we learned about their backstories and their connections to Nevermore. I desperately need this kind of storyline to be kicked up a notch in Season 2.

One of my favorite elements of Season 1 was seeing Wednesday’s dynamic with her mom. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega have incredible chemistry, and I think they should go toe-to-toe as Morticia and Wednesday more in Season 2.

Along with Morticia and Gomez popping up more frequently, I also really want Pugsley, Wednesday’s little brother, to be in more episodes. When it comes to this titular character, her relationships with almost everyone are pretty cold, except for Pugsley. She cares deeply for her younger sibling, in her own unique way of course, and I really hope Season 2 highlights that more.

While I’m well aware Wednesday is meant to branch out and away from the classic Addams Family stories, there’s a reason this group is so iconic, and it’s because they work so well together. So here’s to seeing Morticia, Gomez and Pugsley becoming bigger parts of the Wednesday cast in Season 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Less Of The Nevermore Uniform And More Of Wednesday’s Fashion

Since The Addams Family's inception, Wednesday’s jet-black hair and gothic fashion have been essential to her character. Don’t get me wrong, all of this was on full display in the Netflix series, in fact, Wednesday’s fashion was impeccable. However, because the majority of the show took place during the school year at Nevermore Academy, her uniform is what we saw her in most.

Seeing Jenna Ortega don Wednesday’s fashion throughout the series was a real treat. Based on Season 1’s ending, it seems like we might spend more time away from the academy, and hopefully, that means we’ll get more fantastic fits.

From the dress she wore during Wednesday’s viral dance to her relaxed black and white outfits, the titular character had some fantastic fashion moments. However, I didn’t think there were enough of them. Both the leading lady and the actress playing her have an impeccable sense of style, and hopefully, Season 2 capitalizes on it even more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday Should Have More Horror Elements

You know what they say, The Addams Family is “creepy,” “kooky” and “all together ooky,” therefore Wednesday should be too.

The first season had its horror moments, however, as Jenna Ortega said, I hope they “up” “the horror aspect” come Season 2. Now that Tyler is out in the world as this monster and there are so many other creatures and conundrums surrounding the titular character, Wednesday is set up perfectly to add more horror into its episodes.

Also, Jenna Ortega is a scream queen. Outside of Wednesday, she’s made a name for herself by starring in horror movies like 2022’s Scream, Scream VI and Ti West’s X. She’s more than capable of killing a horror sequence, and with that Wednesday flair, I know that scary sequences in Season 2 would hit so hard.

Wednesday was such a massive hit when it dropped in 2022, and it’s easily one of Netflix’s best shows to binge . Anticipation and expectations are high for Season 2, and we can’t wait to see where the show goes. Hopefully, some of these changes are incorporated, but no matter what, I’m positive the sophomore season of Wednesday will be magnificent and spooky (of course).