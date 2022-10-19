Get Hyped, ’Cause Chris Evans Just Shared Post About Starting Work On His New Movie With The Rock

Chris Evans has left Captain America far behind as the Marvel alum has moved on to different projects to add to his filmography. While he may not be returning to the superhero franchise anytime soon, this doesn't mean he is ready to leave action packed blockbusters behind. Evans co-starred with Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas in the summer hit The Gray Man, and now the star is ready to continue this trend by joining Red One, a Christmas-themed action adventure film alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film sounds like a lot of fun, and it looks like production is well on its way.

The Knives Out actor recently shared an Instagram selfie alongside his movie set chair for Red One, showing they have finally started filming the much anticipated holiday event film. The logo on the chair indicates a cheerful and cozy vibe, a small teaser for the tone of this sure-to-be mega hit. Check out Evans’ post below.

While we are yet to get a picture with Evans and his action hero co-star, I’m sure these two will share electric chemistry. Both actors have a superhero and franchise film past, and their charismatic performances always bolster whatever projects they are in. While the two have never co-starred in a film previously, they made cameo appearances in 2021’s Free Guy. The cast is also set to include Lucy Liu, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka. The film will be made by Amazon Studios, so Prime subscribers will need to keep an eye out for the film in the near future.

While the plot of the film has yet to be disclosed, it is said to be “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy” and will be exploring within the holiday genre. Fast and Furious writer Chris Morgan penned the screenplay for the project, in addition to Jumanji director Jake Kasden attached to direct the project. Red One will be produced in collaboration with Seven Bucks Productions, a production company co-helmed by Dwayne Johnson. It seems like The Rock has assembled his own Avengers of past collaborators to take on this holiday event film.

While Red One is certainly a huge project to look out for in the near future, these two have plenty of massive projects down the pike. Johnson is set to join San Andreas 2, a sequel to his 2015 film of the same name. He will also be leading Robert Zemeckis’ The King, which will chronicle the legend of King Kamehameha. Evans has also been very busy, as he recently wrapped production on Dexter Fletcher’s Ghosted with his co-star Ana De Armas. The superhero actor is also in the process of filming a David Yates-directed crime drama titled Pain Hustlers, alongside Emily Blunt.

Fans clearly will be seeing a lot of Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in anticipation for Red One hitting Amazon most likely during the holiday season next year. While you wait, you can catch Johnson in DC’s Black Adam, in theaters this weekend. In addition, catch Evans in Lightyear, currently streaming for Disney+ subscribers. For more information on films likely available sometime next year, make sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule.